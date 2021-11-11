More Sports More Sports Esports World Championship 2021 finals to begin from November 14 India, along with six other countries, Republic of Korea, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam have earned qualification From Asia for the Championship. Team Sportstar 11 November, 2021 18:24 IST The Championship will feature four official games titles including DOTA 2, CS: GO, Tekken 7 and eFootball™ 2022 and one promoted title, Audition. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 11 November, 2021 18:24 IST The 13th IESF Esports World Championship 2021 is set to begin in Eilat, Israel on November 14 and will go on till November 20. India, along with six other countries, Republic of Korea, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam have earned qualification From Asia for the Championship. The Championship has a prize pool of $50,000 and will have 500 Esports athletes from 85 countries. It will feature four official games titles, DOTA 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Tekken 7 and eFootball™ 2022 (previously known as Pro-Evolution soccer or PES) and one promoted title, Audition. The tournament, under International Esports Federation (IESF), will be one of the trailblazers to migrate a non-virtual model, similar to that of PGL Counter Strike Major that took place with live audience after a gap of two years. ALSO READ | India to be part of FIFAe Nations Series 2022Vlad Marinescu, President of IESF added, “The IESF is incredibly excited for the 13th edition of our Esports World Championship which is the largest IESF event to date. Eilat 2021 will showcase and unify Esports athletes from a record 85 nations.” The World Championship can be watched on the Twitch Channel of IESF and its broadcast schedule will be on IESF official website. FULL SCHEDULE November 16: Opening Ceremony and Grand Finals (Audition)November 17: Preliminary Rounds (All Games) November 18: Grand Finals (DOTA 2, Tekken 7, eFootball™ 2022 )November 19: Grand Finals (Counter-Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO))November 20: Closing Ceremony Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :