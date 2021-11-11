Esports World Championship 2021 finals to begin from November 14

The 13th IESF Esports World Championship 2021 is set to begin in Eilat, Israel on November 14 and will go on till November 20.

India, along with six other countries, Republic of Korea, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam have earned qualification From Asia for the Championship.

The Championship has a prize pool of $50,000 and will have 500 Esports athletes from 85 countries. It will feature four official games titles, DOTA 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Tekken 7 and eFootball™ 2022 (previously known as Pro-Evolution soccer or PES) and one promoted title, Audition.

The tournament, under International Esports Federation (IESF), will be one of the trailblazers to migrate a non-virtual model, similar to that of PGL Counter Strike Major that took place with live audience after a gap of two years.

Vlad Marinescu, President of IESF added, “The IESF is incredibly excited for the 13th edition of our Esports World Championship which is the largest IESF event to date. Eilat 2021 will showcase and unify Esports athletes from a record 85 nations.”

The World Championship can be watched on the Twitch Channel of IESF and its broadcast schedule will be on IESF official website.