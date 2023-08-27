MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Canadian Figure skating Olympian Alexandra Paul dies in car crash

Paul, who represented Canada at the Sochi 2014 Games and finished 18th in the ice dance competition, died in a car crash on Tuesday, Canadian media reported.

Published : Aug 27, 2023 16:59 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada perform during the 2015 ISU World Figure Skating Championships at Shanghai.
FILE PHOTO: Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada perform during the 2015 ISU World Figure Skating Championships at Shanghai. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada perform during the 2015 ISU World Figure Skating Championships at Shanghai. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul has died at the age of 31, Skate Canada said in a statement.

Paul, who represented Canada at the Sochi 2014 Games and finished 18th in the ice dance competition, died in a car crash on Tuesday, Canadian media reported.

“It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul,” Skate Canada said in a statement earlier this week.

“A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating.”

Paul won a silver medal at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in 2010 and retired from competitive skating in 2016.

Related stories

Related Topics

Figure Skating

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Canadian Figure skating Olympian Alexandra Paul dies in car crash
    Reuters
  2. Indian women beat Thailand 5-4 in Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier
    PTI
  3. Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Score, Durand Cup QF: Mariners, Islanders hunt semifinal berth; MCFC vs MBSG - quarterfinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Die if you have to, don’t let go’ - How Indian men’s 4x400 relay team made World Championships final with record-shattering run 
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 27
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Canadian Figure skating Olympian Alexandra Paul dies in car crash
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 27
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 26
    Team Sportstar
  4. Simone Biles wows on vault while surging to the lead at the U.S. gymnastics championships
    AP
  5. UFC Fight Night LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Holloway vs The Korean Zombie
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Canadian Figure skating Olympian Alexandra Paul dies in car crash
    Reuters
  2. Indian women beat Thailand 5-4 in Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier
    PTI
  3. Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Score, Durand Cup QF: Mariners, Islanders hunt semifinal berth; MCFC vs MBSG - quarterfinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Die if you have to, don’t let go’ - How Indian men’s 4x400 relay team made World Championships final with record-shattering run 
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 27
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment