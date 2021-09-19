More Sports More Sports Former Danish rider Sorensen dies in road accident Former Danish professional cyclist Chris Anker Sorensen has died after being hit by a vehicle during a ride in Belgium, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Saturday. Reuters 19 September, 2021 08:16 IST Former Danish rider Sorensen(in pic) died in a road accident. - Getty Images Reuters 19 September, 2021 08:16 IST Former Danish professional cyclist Chris Anker Sorensen has died after being hit by a vehicle during a ride in Belgium, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Saturday.Sorensen, 37, was due to commentate on the upcoming road world championships in Flanders.READ: Ex-Kenya sports minister guilty of corruption, pays $32K fine "It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of our good colleague Chris," a TV2 Sport announcer said on air.Sorensen, who retired from professional cycling in 2018, won the Danish national title in 2015 and won a stage on the 2010 Giro d'Italia. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :