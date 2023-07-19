MagazineBuy Print

Two French regions join forces in bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics

The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur regions announced on Tuesday they want to submit a joint bid to the International Olympic Committee.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 07:01 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: David Lappartient, the head of France’s Olympic committee. 
FILE PHOTO: David Lappartient, the head of France’s Olympic committee.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Two important regions of France are teaming up in a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.

The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur regions announced on Tuesday they want to submit a joint bid to the International Olympic Committee. The move came after they consulted with the head of France’s Olympic committee.

Paris will host the Summer Olympics next year. France hosted the Winter Games three times — in 1924, 1968 and 1992. The town of Annecy was humiliated in the race for the 2018 Winter Games.

READ | IOC’s Bach says key to Russian decision for Paris Olympics is athletes’ respectful conduct

“The Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in France in 2030 are a tremendous opportunity to build on the momentum of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and offer fabulous prospects for French sport and our athletes,” said David Lappartient, the head of France’s Olympic committee. It will officially ask the IOC and its commission of future host cities to open a formal dialogue “with a view to drawing up a bid file.” Any joint bid will need the support of the French state.

Apart from France, Sweden has also expressed an interest in hosting the 2030 Games.

The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
