UFC: Henry Ceujudo - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results

Only four Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters have held titles in two different divisions and Henry “Triple C” Cejudo is one among them.

Hailing from the United States, Cejudo clinched the flyweight title, defeating Demetrious Johnson via split decision, in 2018 at UFC 227 and then went on to defend it in 2019 against TJ Dillashaw. The 36-year-old then relinquished his flyweight title and decided to fight for the bantamweight belt.

At UFC 238 in 2019, Cejudo challenged Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title and went on to win it via strikes in the very first round. He then defended his title the following year, beating Dominic Cruz, at UFC 249 but retired shortly after, vacating the title.

After a three-year haitus, Triple C is back in action and is out to reclaim his lost title. Cejudo’s next assignment will be against current bantamweight holder Aljamain Sterling in a title bout at UFC 288 in New Jersey.

Cejudo has 16 wins and two losses under his belt and is currently unranked in his division.

Cejudo’s recent results:

Result Opponent Date Event Decision W Dominick Cruz 10.05.202 UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje Knockout/Technical Knockout W MArlon Moraes 09.06.2019 UFC 238: Cejudo vs Moraes Knockout/Technical Knockout W TJ Dillashaw 20.01.2019 UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw Knockout/Technical Knockout W Demetrious Johnson 05.08.2018 UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2 Split decision W Sergio Pettis 02.12.2012 UFC 218: Holloway vs Aldo 2 Unanimous decision

*As on 04.05.2023