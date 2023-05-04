More Sports

UFC: Henry Ceujudo - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results

Only four Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters have held titles in two different divisions and Henry “Triple C” Cejudo is one among them.

Team Sportstar
04 May, 2023 10:33 IST
Henry Cejudo defended his bantamweight title four times.

Henry Cejudo defended his bantamweight title four times. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Hailing from the United States, Cejudo clinched the flyweight title, defeating Demetrious Johnson via split decision, in 2018 at UFC 227 and then went on to defend it in 2019 against TJ Dillashaw. The 36-year-old then relinquished his flyweight title and decided to fight for the bantamweight belt.

Read other UFC stories/results - HERE

At UFC 238 in 2019, Cejudo challenged Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title and went on to win it via strikes in the very first round. He then defended his title the following year, beating Dominic Cruz, at UFC 249 but retired shortly after, vacating the title.

After a three-year haitus, Triple C is back in action and is out to reclaim his lost title. Cejudo’s next assignment will be against current bantamweight holder Aljamain Sterling in a title bout at UFC 288 in New Jersey.

Cejudo has 16 wins and two losses under his belt and is currently unranked in his division.

Cejudo’s recent results:

ResultOpponentDateEvent Decision
WDominick Cruz 10.05.202UFC 249: Ferguson vs GaethjeKnockout/Technical Knockout
WMArlon Moraes 09.06.2019UFC 238: Cejudo vs MoraesKnockout/Technical Knockout
WTJ Dillashaw20.01.2019UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs DillashawKnockout/Technical Knockout
WDemetrious Johnson05.08.2018UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2 Split decision
WSergio Pettis 02.12.2012UFC 218: Holloway vs Aldo 2 Unanimous decision

*As on 04.05.2023

Fighter bio
Record: 16-2-0
Height: 163 cm Weight: 61 kg
Reach: 162.6 cm
Seven wins by knockout, seven by submission
Debut: 2014 (UFC)
Former bantamweight champion

