1565081105.jpg

Hyderabad to host IAU’s 50 km World championship

The event will also see three other runs - 21.1 half marathon, 10K and 5K Runs organised by NEB Sports and which will be flagged off by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and badminton coach P. Gopi Chand.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 17:44 IST - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Mr Nadeem Khan, president of IAU, along with other officials briefing about the World 50km Run in Hyderabad later this year.
Mr Nadeem Khan, president of IAU, along with other officials briefing about the World 50km Run in Hyderabad later this year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Mr Nadeem Khan, president of IAU, along with other officials briefing about the World 50km Run in Hyderabad later this year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hyderabad will host India’s first International Athletic Union’s Ageas Federation Life Insurance 50 km World championship on November 5, according to Nadeem Khan, IAU President.

Nadeem informed on Monday that the meet would see the best of marathon runners from across the world besides many Indians.

Also Read: Indian mixed 4x400m relay team may miss upcoming World Athletics Championships

“After successfully hosting the IAU 100km Asia Oceania championship in Bengaluru a few days ago, we are extremely proud to bring the first-ever Ultra World Championship to India. We are seeing an increasing number of runners taking up this sport and through this prestigious event we hope to further elevate the sport in the country,” he said.

“We hope this event will usher in a revolution and also allow us to explore an untapped market,” the IAU official said.

“The competition features four categories - men and women in individual and team events - besides the Master’s segment,” he said.

The start and finish point will be People’s Plaza at Necklace Road. The event will also see three other runs - 21.1 half marathon, 10K and 5K Runs organised by NEB Sports and which will be flagged off by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and badminton coach P. Gopi Chand.

This is a historic moment for India and we hope to create more excitement around the challenging but rewarding sport of ultra-running. The IAU 50K World championship will give an excellent platform for the Indians to compete with international runners,” AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said in a statement.

Achala Kumar, president of the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad, which is associated with the event, hoped the event would spread the importance of staying healthy.

Race Director Nagaraj Adiga hoped the 50km Run would be the beginning of many more such events in India.

Erum Kidwai, senior vice-president (marketing) of Ageas Federal Insurance, Hyderabad Runners president Abhijeet Madnurkar also spoke.

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

