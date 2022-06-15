India seals Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022 berth in DOTA2, Rocket League

The Indian Esports teams have secured their berths in the inaugural edition of the 2022 Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham between August 1–7 for DOTA2 and Rocket League following impressive performances in the South Asian regional qualifiers.

Led by Hargun Singh (Hargun <2), the Indian team registered emerged victorious in all their three matches to finish atop the points table in the Rocket League title while the DOTA2 team, comprising captain Moin Ejaz, Ketan Goyal, Abhishek Yadav, Shubham Goli, Vishal Vernekar, claimed four wins from six matches in the regional qualifiers to secure the Commonwealth Esports Championships spot with a second-place finish.

Apart from skipper Hargun 'Hargun <2' Singh (captain), Nirjhar 'josce.' Mehta and Rushil 'Rushil_Y' Reddy Yarram were also part of the Indian team in the Rocket League title. They started their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win against Pakistan and then clinched 3-1 and 3-0 victories against the Maldives and Sri Lanka, respectively in their next two games.

“My experience in the whole regional qualifiers so far has been an eye-opener with regards to how Esports is expanding so quickly in regions like South Asia, especially in Rocket League,” said an elated Hargun.

“We are happy and a bit disappointed as well for our run in the regional qualifiers as we were expecting a clean sweep. We will continue our grind and have to study good teams in our Esports title and learn better strategies, skills, coordination and teamwork,” said Moin.

With the participation of top international Esports teams, the upcoming Commonwealth Esports Championships will provide great exposure and much-needed game time for the Indian players ahead of the 2022 Asian Games, where Esports will be making its debut as a medal sport.

Alongside DOTA2 and Rocket League, PES2022 will also be part of the inaugural edition of the Commonwealth Esports Championship.