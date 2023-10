Asian Para Games 2023: India medals tally on October 25; all winners list

India added 29 medals to its Asian Para Games tally on October 25, including five golds.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Sumit Antil successfully defended his gold medal while also improving his own world record in the men’s javelin F64 event.

Here is all the Indian medal winners from the event:

Sport Event Medal Athletics Men's 5000m-T11 Gold - Ankur Dhama Athletics Men's High Jump-T47 Gold - Nishad Kumar Athletics Men's High Jump-T63 Gold - Shailesh Kumar Athletics Men's High Jump-T64 Gold - Praveen Kumar Athletics Men's High Jump-T64 Bronze- Unni Renu Athletics Men's Shot Put-F11 Bronze - Monu Ganghas Athletics Men's Club Throw-F51 Gold - Pranav Soorma Athletics Men's Club Throw-F51 Silver - Dharambir Athletics Men's Club Throw-F51 Bronze - Amit Kumar Athletics Men's High Jump-T63 Silver - Mariyappan Thangavelu Athletics Men's High Jump-T47 Bronze - Ram Pal Athletics Women's 100m-T12 Silver - Simran Athletics Women's Club Throw-F32/51 Bronze - Ekta Bhyan Athletics Women's 400m-T20 Gold - Deepthi Jeevanji Athletics Men's 400m-T64 Silver - Ajay Kumar Athletics Men's Discus Throw-F54/55/56 Gold - Neeraj Yadav Athletics Men's Discus Throw-F54/55/56 Silver - Yogesh Kathuniya Athletics Men's Discus Throw-F54/55/56 Bronze - Muthuraja Athletics Men's Shot Put-F40 Silver - Ravi Rongali Athletics Men's 1500m-T46 Silver - Pramod Athletics Men's 1500m-T46 Bronze - Rakesh Bhaira Canoe Women's VL2 Silver - Prachi Yadav Canoe Men's KL3 Bronze - Manish Kaurav Canoe Men's VL2 Gajendra Singh Judo Men -60 kg J1 Silver - Kapil Parmar Judo Women -48 kg J2 Bronze - Kokila Shooting R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH Gold - Avani Lekhar Shooting P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Silver - Rudransh Khadelwal Shooting Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Silver - Rudransh Khandelwal Shooting Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Bronze - Manish Narwal Shooting Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Bronze - Rubina Francis Taekwondo Women's K44 -47kg Bronze - Aruna Powerlifting Men's -65kg Bronze - Ashok

Sport Event Medal Archery Men's Doubles Compound - Open Silver - Rakesh Kumar, Suraj Singh Archery Men's Doubles Recurve - Open Bronze - Harvinder Singh, Sahil Archery Women's Doubles Compound - Open Silver - Sheetal Devi, Sarita Athletics Men's 200m-T35 Bronze - Narayan Thakur Athletics Men's 200m-T37 Bronze - Shreyansh Trivedi Athletics Men's 1500m-T11 Gold - Ankur Dhama Athletics Men's 1500m-T13 Silver - Sharath Makanahalli Athletics Men's 1500m-T13 Bronze - Balwant Singh Rawat Athletics Men's Shot Put-F57 Silver - Soman Rana Athletics Men's Shot Put-F57 Bronze - Sema Hokato Athletics Men's Javelin Throw-F37/38 Gold - Haney Athletics Men's Javelin Throw-F46 Gold - Sundar Singh Gurjar Athletics Men's Javelin Throw-F46 Silver - Rinku Athletics Men's Javelin Throw-F46 Bronze - Ajeet Singh Athletics Men's Javelin Throw-F64 Gold - Sumit Athletics Men's Javelin Throw-F64 Bronze - Pushpendra Singh Athletics Women's 1500m-T11 Gold - Rakshitha Raju Athletics Women's 1500m-T11 Silver - Lalitha Killaka Athletics Women's Long Jump-T47 Gold - Suresh Nimisha Athletics Women's Discus Throw-F54/55 Silver - Pooja Para-Badminton Women's Singles SL3 Bronze - Manasi Joshi Para-Badminton Women's Singles SL3 Bronze - Mandeep Kaur Para-Badminton Women's Singles SL4 Bronze - Vaishnavi Puneyani Para-Badminton Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Bronze - Pramod Bhagat, Manisha Ramadass Para-Badminton Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Bronze - Nitesh Kumar, Thulasimathi Para-Badminton Mixed Doubles SH6 Bronze - Sivarajan, Nithya Sre Powerlifting Women's -61 kg Silver - Zainab Khaitoon Powerlifting Women's -61 kg Bronze - Raj Kumari Table Tennis Men's Singles - Class 1 Bronze - Sandeep Dangi Table Tennis Women's Singles - Class 4 Bronze - Bhavina Patel