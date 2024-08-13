MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, August 13: Mother International School of Ranchi wins U-17 girls Subroto Cup

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on August 13.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 21:09 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The champion Mother International School, Ranchi, in the Subroto Cup under-17 girls football tournament in Delhi on Tuesday.
The champion Mother International School, Ranchi, in the Subroto Cup under-17 girls football tournament in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The champion Mother International School, Ranchi, in the Subroto Cup under-17 girls football tournament in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

FOOTBALL

Mother International School of Ranchi wins U-17 girls Subroto Cup

Mother International School, Ranchi, asserted itself with a 4-1 victory over Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) in the final of the 63rd Subroto Cup under-17 girls football tournament at the Ambedkar Stadium on Tuesday.

It was the Bangladesh team which had a good start and dominated the proceedings in the first half, thanks to the goal by Mira Khatun. The Ranchi team stepped it up in the second half, scoring through Urwashi Kumari and Babita Kumari. Sanjana Oraon completed the rout by striking twice in the extended play of injury time, to bolster the margin.

The champion team was presented Rs.5,00,000 and the runner-up got Rs.3,00,000.

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit presented the prizes along with Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar.

Lalita Boipai was declared the ‘best player’ and presented Rs.40,000. Somnath Singh Rawat of the champion team received Rs.25,000 for being adjudged the ‘best coach’. Anisha Oraon was the ‘best goalkeeper’ and got Rs.25,000. The Fair play award was presented to Air Force Bal Bharati School, Delhi, along with Rs.50,000.

The BKSP was declared the ‘best school’ and presented Rs.40,000. The Subroto Cup will continue with the under-15 boys event in Bengaluru from August 19 to 28.

The results (final)
Mother International School, Ranchi, 4 (Sanjana Oraon 2, Babita Kumari, Urwashi Kumari) bt Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan 1 (Mira Khatun).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Ankita Raina in pre-quarterfinals of $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament

Ankita Raina bounced back from the brink of defeat to beat Amelia Rajecki of Britain 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-3 in the first round of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Ourense, Spain, on Tuesday.

The results:
$40,000 ITF women, Ourense, Spain Singles (first round): Ankita Raina bt Amelia Rajecki (GBR) 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-3.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals: Tamira Paszek (Aut) & Valentina Ryser (Sui) bt Giulia De Aguiar (Bra) & Saumya Vig 6-1, 6-3.

CUE SPORTS

Sitwala, Kothari advance to third round in Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship

National billiards champion Dhruv Sitwala and reigning snooker champion Sourav Kothari recorded big wins in their respective third round matches in the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The three-time Asian billiards champion Sitwala prevailed against Mumbai’s upcoming cueist Akshay Gogri, winning by 685-290 while constructing breaks of 165, 143, 91 and 58.

Kothari defeated the hosts Khar Gymkhana’s player Sahil Kakad 66-4-244 in another third round match. The Kolkata-based Kothari had a break of 104 during his win.

Young Shahyan Razmi pipped the seasoned campaigner Arun Agrawal 541-420 in a second round encounter while making a big effort of 107.

In other second round matches, Tathya Sachdev defeated Akash Asrani 482-287 while Raajeev Sharma got the better of Manan Chandra 446-393.

Results:
Senior Billiards - Round 3: Sourav Kothari (ONGC) bt Sahil Kakad (MUM) 664 (104) - 244; Dhruv Sitwala (PSPB) bt Akshay Gogri (MUM) 685 (165,143,91,58) - 290 (76).
Round 2: Tathya Sachdev (MUM) bt Akash Asrani (MUM) 482(81)-287; Raajeev Sharma (MAH) bt Manan Chandra (BPCL) 446-393(104); Chandu Kasodaria (MUM) bt Vishal Gehani (MUM) 451-251; Shahyan Razmi (MUM) bt Arun Agrawal (MUM) 541(107)-420.

-PTI

