Indian sports wrap, May 11: Ramit Tandon makes winning start at squash Worlds

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Saturday, May 11.

Published : May 11, 2024 10:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ramit Tandon in action. (File photo)
Ramit Tandon in action. (File photo) | Photo Credit: V. Ganesan
infoIcon

Ramit Tandon in action. (File photo) | Photo Credit: V. Ganesan

SQUASH

Ramit Tandon makes winning start at squash World Championships

India’s Ramit Tandon made a winning start at the World Squash Championships in Cairo on Friday with a 11-1, 11-3, 11-3 victory over Faraz Khan of the US in just 13 minutes.

World No 36 Tandon, the lone Indian in the fray, will face seventh seed Mohamed Elshorbagy (England) in the second round on Sunday.

-Team Sportstar

Ramit Tandon

