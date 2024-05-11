Indian sports wrap, May 11: Ramit Tandon makes winning start at squash Worlds

SQUASH
Ramit Tandon makes winning start at squash World Championships
India’s Ramit Tandon made a winning start at the World Squash Championships in Cairo on Friday with a 11-1, 11-3, 11-3 victory over Faraz Khan of the US in just 13 minutes.
World No 36 Tandon, the lone Indian in the fray, will face seventh seed Mohamed Elshorbagy (England) in the second round on Sunday.
-Team Sportstar
