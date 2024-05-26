MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, May 26: Srihari wins silver in Mare Nostrum swimming

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Sunday, May 26. 

Published : May 26, 2024 12:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Srihari Nataraj clinched a silver medal in 50m backstroke event.
FILE PHOTO: Srihari Nataraj clinched a silver medal in 50m backstroke event. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Srihari Nataraj clinched a silver medal in 50m backstroke event. | Photo Credit: AP

SWIMMING

Srihari wins silver in Mare Nostrum swimming

Ace India swimmer Srihari Nataraj clinched a silver medal in the 50m backstroke event at the 30th Mare Nostrum swimming tour at the Canet-en-Roussillon, France.

Nataraj, who competed a the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 25.50s to claim the second spot on the podium behind Hungary’s Adam Jaszo, who touched the pad at 25.46s while Scott Gibson of Great Britain finished third with a timing of 25.64s on Saturday.

Nataraj’s personal best in the event is 25.11s.

The 50m backstroke is a non-Olympic event. No Indian swimmer has made the cut for the Paris Games till now.

Sajan Prakash and Nataraj had made history in 2021 when they became the first two Indian swimmers to achieve the ‘A’ qualification mark for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Mare Nostrum Tour, which began on Saturday, is a nine-day competition conducted across three cities – Monaco, Barcelona and Canet.

- PTI

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
