Indian sports news wrap, February 15

TENNIS

ITF women’s tournament

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty got off to a strong start, as she beat Milana Maslenkova of Uzbekistan 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Wednesday.

After stumbling initially, when she dropped serve in the first game, and was down 0-2, Shrivalli won the next ten games to overwhelm the Uzbek. She dropped serve for the second time, following two double faults, but raced away with the last two games.

In the pre-quarterfinals, the fifth-seeded Shrivalli will play Soha Sadiq.

Yubrani Banerjee missed the chance to catch the big fish, as she failed to convert set points in the first set against the champion of the last event, Tamara Curovic of Serbia.

When Curovic failed to serve out the first set at 6-5, Yubrani called the shots in the tie-break at 6-3. She missed four set points, after which Curovic found the rhythm in her game to make it a straight forward finish.

In the second round, Curovic will face Sharmada Balu who got past qualifier Arthi Muniyan without much trouble.

Qualifier Sandeepti Singh Rao overcame the crafty game of Sai Samhitha for the loss of four games, and will challenge the top seed Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia.

RESULTS Singles (first round): Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) bt Marie Mettraux (Sui) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; Sandeepti Singh Rao bt Sai Samhitha 6-2, 6-2; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Milana Maslenkova (Uzb) 6-2, 6-1; Tamara Curovic (Srb) bt Yubrani Banerjee 7-6(8), 6-3; Sharmada Balu bt Arthi Muniyan 6-3, 6-3; Julia Lovqvist bt Vanshika Choudhary 6-0, 6-1; Humera Baharmus bt Jagmeet Kaur 6-2, 6-4; Fanny Ostlund (Swe) bt Kundali Najgaine 6-0, 6-1; Kashish Bhatia bt Himaanshika Singh 5-7, 6-3, 6-3; SevilYuldasheva (Uzb) bt Anjali Rathi 6-4, 6-1; Zeel Desai bt Vanessa Ersoz (Swe) 6-4, 6-1; Alexandra Iordache (Rou) bt Shachf Lieberman (Isr) 6-0, 6-1; Celine Simunyu (Irl) bt Priyanshi Bhandari 6-2, 6-1; Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Divya Jyoti 6-0, 6-0.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Modern Public School emerges CBSE champion for second time

Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, emerged the overall champion in the boys and girls sections in the CBSE National athletic championship held at the Sant Atulanand Convent School, Varanasi, recently.

It was the second time the school was winning the overall championship, after 2019.

In the competition that featured schools from gulf countries, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arbia and United Arab Emirates also, Modern Public School won 16 gold and a total of 21 medals.

Riya Bisht was declared the ‘best athlete’ in the under-19 girls category. Tanishka Sharma won four gold medals in javelin throw, shot put, apart from the short and long relay evens. Hrshita Goswami won three gold and a bronze medal. Star athlete Arjun won the javelin throw gold.

“We have been CBSE State champions for 14 consecutive years, and now national champions for the second time. WE look forward to keep the bar high and make a mark in the upcoming competitions”, said the school principal, Alka Kapur.

Quite admirably the athletes managed to cope with both the Khelo India Youth Games and the CBSE National athletics, apart from the long travel connecting the two meets, to win laurels.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Bopanna in quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Matthew Ebden beat Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski 7-6(6), 4-6, [10-5] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $2,224,460 ATP tennis tournament in Rotterdam, Holland.

In the quarterfinals, Bopanna and Ebden will play fourth seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.

In the $15,000 ITF men’s event in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, SD Prajwal Dev knocked out the second seed Pedja Krstin of Serbia 6-4, 6-1.

RESULTS $2,224,460 ATP, Rotterdam, Netherlands Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) bt Hugo Nys (Mon) & Jan Zielinski (Pol) 7-6(6), 4-6, [10-5]. $60,000 ITF women, Alterkirchen, Germany Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jessy Rompies (Ina) & Prarthana Thombare bt Mara Guth & Angelina Wirges (Ger) 6-2, 3-6, [10-6]. $15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt Singles (first round): SD Prajwal Dev bt Pedja Krstin (Srb) 6-4, 6-1. $15,000 ITF women, Ipoh, Malaysia Singles (first round): Feng Shuo (Chn) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-2, 6-4.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

Jasmine Shekar and Amandeep Drall shared the lead at 145 after the second round of the third leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club course here on Wednesday.

The scores: 145-Jasmine Shekar (72, 73), Amandeep Drall (70, 75); 146-Kriti Chowhan (75, 71); 147-Sneha Singh (77, 70), Khushi Khanijau (75, 72); 149-Seher Atwal (75, 74), Saanvi Somu (A) (73, 76); 150-Jaaneya Dasanniee (A) (76, 74).

-Y. B Sarangi