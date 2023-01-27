Indian sports news wrap, January 27

MOTORSPORTS

British racing ace gives top marks for MIC

Three-time British Touring Cars champion Matt Neal labeled the Madras International Circuit as unique.

On a business trip to India, Neal, 56, visited the MIC on invitation on Friday during the final round of the Indian National Car Racing Championship and even drove a few laps in the Volkswagen Virtus of the Indian Touring Cars category.

Branding the track as “very technical and challenging” given its mix of tight and fast corners besides a couple of fast straights, Neal opined the circuit is an excellent platform for those cutting their racing teeth.

“I have never driven on a track like this (the MIC) and it was quite enjoyable. I did about five-six laps. It has a character that is unique in its own way, like other tracks around the world. The track has a very fast corner at Turn-1, a few mid-speed corners, and some tight sections like the ‘S’ leading up to the bridge,” he said.

The grass run-off areas add to the personality of the track, but you got to respect the limits,” said Neal, a six-times BTCC Independents champion between 1993-2006.

“To be honest, I would rate this track about seven on a scale of 10. You could have more variety with fast corners, but it has its own challenges and personality. Definitely in the top half. It is great for motorsport in India as well,” Neal said.

-Team Sportstar

Indian National Car Racing Championship, Round 4 pole position for Sohil Shah, Ritesh Rai

Bengaluru’s Sohil Shah, who qualified for pole position in the MRF F2000 category. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru youngster Sohil Shah and Chennai’s Ritesh Rai grabbed pole position in the MRF Formula 2000 and Volkswagen Polo Cup categories, respectively, on the opening day of the fourth and final round of the Indian National Car Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit on Friday.

The 21-year old Shah set a best time of one minute, 31.668 seconds to qualify for the pole position ahead of championship leader Sai Sanjay from Salem (01:32.095) and Gurugram’s Divy Nandan (01:32.246). In fact, Sohil went quicker in the qualifying as compared to his time in the practice session (01:31.969) earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, 40-year old Chennai racer, Ritesh Rai, who is placed eighth in the championship, put in a hot lap of 01:56.000 to earn himself the pole position in the VW Polo Cup. Qualifying for P2 was Mumbai’s Pratik Sonawane (01:56.419) who heads the points table, while Raaj Bakhru (01:56.605), also from Mumbai, will start tomorrow’s race from P3.

Earlier, Coimbatore’s Arjun Narendran (Arka Motorsports), placed second in the points table behind Arjun Balu (Race Concepts), warmed up for the double-header by topping the time sheets in the Indian Touring Cars practice session with a 01:52.389. Veteran Balu, the defending champion, had issues with an overheating engine after just two laps which forced him to pit.

Gurunath Meiyappan (Race Concepts, 01:54.901) and Ritesh Rai (Performance Racing, 02:03.252) were the fastest in the practice session for Indian Junior Touring Cars and Super Stock categories, respectively.

Championship contender in the Formula LGB 1300, Viswas Vijayraj from Nellore (DTS Racing) was the fastest in the practice sessions with a best lap of 01:51.451. Behind him were teammate Diljith TS (01:51.533) from Thrissur and championship leader Mamallapuram’s Raghul Rangasamy (01:51.698) of MSport.

Gurugram’s Justin Singh, who heads the points table, was the fastest in practice for the MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios) category, clocking 02:02.427.

The results (Qualifying – top 3): MRF F2000: 1. Sohil Shah (Bengaluru) (1:31.668); 2. Sai Sanjay (Salem) (1:32.095); 3. Divy Nandan (Gurugram) (1:32.246). Volkswagen Polo Cup: 1. Ritesh Rai (Chennai) (1:56.000); 2. Pratik Sonawane (Mumbai) (1:56.419); 3. Raaj Bakhru (Mumbai) (1:56.605).

-Team Sportstar

TENNIS

Sohini Mohanty beat second seed Rishitha Basireddy 6-4, 6-2 to set up a title clash against top seed Sonal Patil in the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Indore Tennis Club on Friday.

The boys final will be between the top two seeds Hitesh Chauhan and Cahir Warik.

The results: Boys (semifinals): Hitesh Chauhan bt Jaishnav Shinde 6-4, 6-3; Cahir Warik bt Tejas Ahuja 6-4, 7-6(4). Doubles (final): Sehaj Singh Pawar & Debasis Sahoo bt Sriniketh Kannan & Vansh Nandal 6-3, 6-1. Girls (semifinals): Sonal Patil bt Harithashree Venkatesh 6-2, 7-5; Sohini Mohanty bt Rishitha Basireddy 6-4, 6-2. Doubles (final): Asmi Adkar & Sonal Patil bt Aishwarya Jadhav & Sohini Mohanty 6-4, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Ankita Raina loses to Tatjana Maria in ITF India 02A

Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria of Germany beat Ankita Raina 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana on Friday.

In the final, top seed Tatjana will play second seed Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan who beat Valeria Savinykh in three sets.

Ankita and Prarthana Thombare made the doubles final, and will play Gozal Ainitdinova and Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazahstan who beat second seeds Rutuja Bhosale and Ekaterina Yashina 10-5 in the super tie-break.

The results (semifinals): Singles: Tatjana Maria (Ger) bt Ankita Raina 6-3, 6-1; Nigina Abduraimova bt Valeria Savinykh 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Doubles: Ankita Raina & Prarthana Thombare bt Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) & Rosale Van der Hoek (Ned) 6-4, 6-1; Gozal Ainitdinova & Zhibek Kulambayeva (Kaz) bt Rutuja Bhossale & Ekaterina Yashina 6-2, 2-6, 10-5].

-Kamesh Srinivasan