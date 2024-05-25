India vs Belgium hockey LIVE score, FIH Pro League: IND starting XI features Krishan Pathak, Abhishek against BEL

- May 25, 2024 19:40When and where will the FIH Pro League match between India and Belgium take place?
The FIH Pro League match between India and Belgium will be held in Antwerp on May 25, 2024 at 7:45 PM IST.
- May 25, 2024 19:33How does the points system work in the FIH Pro League?
This is how the points system works in FIH Pro League:-
3 - Points for an outright win
1 - One point for a draw
1+1 - Bonus point for winning a drawn match in the shootout
0 - No points for the losing side
- May 25, 2024 19:31India Playing XI
- May 25, 2024 19:25What happened the last time the two sides met?
India faced Belgium last in its second match of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season. Harmanpreet Singh-led men’s team lost 1-4 to Olympic champion Belgium.
For the Red Lions, Alexander Hendrickx had a brace while skipper Felix Denayer and Cedric Charlier also chipped in with a strike each. For the Men in Blue, Abhishek scored a consolation goal five minutes from the final hooter.
In its first match, India was held to a 2-2 draw in regulation by Argentina before the Men in Blue earned a bonus point with a 5-4 win in the shootout. Belgium faced a shock defeat in its opening game to Ireland, losing 1-2.
- May 25, 2024 19:19Head to Head
Total matches played-42
India-19 | Belgium-19 | Draw-4
- May 25, 2024 19:05ICYMI check the highlights of the previous game between India and Belgium
- May 25, 2024 18:55PREVIEW
India and Belgium face each other in a reverse fixture in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season in Antwerp, Belgium.
Harmanpreet and Co. lost 1-4 to the Red Lions when the two sides met on Thursday. Alexander Hendrickx’s brace, skipper Felix Denayer and Cedric Charlier helped Belgium put up a commanding performance while India’s consolation goal came from Abhishek.
After losing its previous match 1-4 to the host, India is currently placed third with 17 points from 10 games while Belgium is seventh with six points in six games.
- May 25, 2024 18:45When and where to watch the FIH Pro League match between India and Argentina?
The match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema, while Sports18-3 and Sports18-1 HD will broadcast the same.
Latest on Sportstar
- Man City vs Man United LIVE score, MCI 0-0 MUN, FA Cup final: First-half underway, Manchester Derby updates
- India vs Belgium hockey LIVE score, FIH Pro League: IND starting XI features Krishan Pathak, Abhishek against BEL
- IPL 2024 Final: KKR captain Shreyas hints his concerns for form after World Cup weren’t addressed well
- T20 World Cup 2024: 10 Players to watch out for in USA & West Indies
- Indian sports wrap, May 25: Diksha likely to make cut at Jabra Ladies Open
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE