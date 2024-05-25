India vs Belgium hockey LIVE score, FIH Pro League: IND starting XI features Krishan Pathak, Abhishek against BEL

May 25, 2024 19:25

What happened the last time the two sides met?

India faced Belgium last in its second match of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season. Harmanpreet Singh-led men’s team lost 1-4 to Olympic champion Belgium.

For the Red Lions, Alexander Hendrickx had a brace while skipper Felix Denayer and Cedric Charlier also chipped in with a strike each. For the Men in Blue, Abhishek scored a consolation goal five minutes from the final hooter.

In its first match, India was held to a 2-2 draw in regulation by Argentina before the Men in Blue earned a bonus point with a 5-4 win in the shootout. Belgium faced a shock defeat in its opening game to Ireland, losing 1-2.