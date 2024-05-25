MagazineBuy Print

India vs Belgium hockey LIVE score, FIH Pro League: IND starting XI features Krishan Pathak, Abhishek against BEL

Catch the live scores and updates as India takes on Belgium in a reverse fixture in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season in Antwerp.

Updated : May 25, 2024 19:42 IST

Team Sportstar
India and Belgium face each other in a reverse fixture in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season in Antwerp, Belgium.
India and Belgium face each other in a reverse fixture in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season in Antwerp, Belgium.
lightbox-info

India and Belgium face each other in a reverse fixture in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season in Antwerp, Belgium.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 match between India and Belgium.

  • May 25, 2024 19:40
    When and where will the FIH Pro League match between India and Belgium take place?

    The FIH Pro League match between India and Belgium will be held in Antwerp on May 25, 2024 at 7:45 PM IST.

  • May 25, 2024 19:33
    How does the points system work in the FIH Pro League?

    This is how the points system works in FIH Pro League:-

    3 - Points for an outright win

    1 - One point for a draw 

    1+1 - Bonus point for winning a drawn match in the shootout

    0 - No points for the losing side

  • May 25, 2024 19:31
    India Playing XI
  • May 25, 2024 19:25
    What happened the last time the two sides met?

    India faced Belgium last in its second match of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season. Harmanpreet Singh-led men’s team lost 1-4 to Olympic champion Belgium. 

    For the Red Lions, Alexander Hendrickx had a brace while skipper Felix Denayer and Cedric Charlier also chipped in with a strike each. For the Men in Blue, Abhishek scored a consolation goal five minutes from the final hooter.

    In its first match, India was held to a 2-2 draw in regulation by Argentina before the Men in Blue earned a bonus point with a 5-4 win in the shootout. Belgium faced a shock defeat in its opening game to Ireland, losing 1-2.

  • May 25, 2024 19:19
    Head to Head

    Total matches played-42

    India-19 | Belgium-19 | Draw-4

  • May 25, 2024 19:05
    ICYMI check the highlights of the previous game between India and Belgium

    India 1-4 Belgium Highlights, FIH Pro League: Men in Blue suffer defeat, Abhishek scores consolation goal

    India lost 1-4 to Belgium in its second match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season, being played from May 22 to 26 in Antwerp, Belgium.

  • May 25, 2024 18:55
    PREVIEW

    India and Belgium face each other in a reverse fixture in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season in Antwerp, Belgium.

    Harmanpreet and Co. lost 1-4 to the Red Lions when the two sides met on Thursday. Alexander Hendrickx’s brace, skipper Felix Denayer and Cedric Charlier helped Belgium put up a commanding performance while India’s consolation goal came from Abhishek. 

    After losing its previous match 1-4 to the host, India is currently placed third with 17 points from 10 games while Belgium is seventh with six points in six games.

  • May 25, 2024 18:45
    When and where to watch the FIH Pro League match between India and Argentina?

    The match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema, while Sports18-3 and Sports18-1 HD will broadcast the same.

FIH Pro League /

Hockey /

India

