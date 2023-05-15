More Sports

India ends World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2023 campaign with five medals

The Indian contingent ended its campaign at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2023 in Jesolo, Italy with two gold and three silver medals.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 15 May, 2023 18:25 IST
India ended World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2023 campaign with five medals. | Photo Credit: SAI Media | Twitter

Abhishek Chamoli and Sachin Sarjerao Khilari won the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw F53-54 and men’s shot put F38-46, respectively.

Chamoli also won a medal in the men’s shot put F53-54 event but this time it was silver. The other two silver medallists were Jothi Adivappa Hosura in women’s 1500m T11[2/3] and Sandeep in the men’s 1500m.

This Grand Prix went on for two days between May 12 and 14.

