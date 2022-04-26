Sixty-five Indian athletes to participate in Deaflympics

India's Deaflympics 2021 contingent - 65 athletes participating in 11 sports disciplines - was given a warm send-off on Monday ahead of its journey for the games starting May 1 in Cazias Du Sul, Brazil.

In the Games scheduled from May 1 to May 15, the largest and the youngest contingent ever from India in the Deaflympics will participate in athletics, badminton, judo, golf, karate, shooting, swimming, tennis, table tennis, taekwondo and wrestling.

Check out the rousing send-off given to Indian Contingent bound for Brazil #Deaflympics2021 by Hon'ble Union Minister, Youth Affairs & Sports Sh. @ianuragthakur in presence of Hon'ble MoS for Youth Affairs & Sports Sh. @NisithPramanik & other dignitaries #JeetKaJazba pic.twitter.com/S3GokWY1DR — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) April 25, 2022

Among those present to give the send-off were the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and the junior minister in the ministry Nisith Pramanik. Extending his best wishes, Thakur said the players have shown their mettle by getting selected to represent India in the Games.

The Union Minister also spoke about the immense support provided to the athletes by the All India Sports Council for the Deaf (AISCD) and the Sports Authority of India.

India had sent a delegation of 46 participants in the last Deaflympics in Turkey in 2017. It bagged five medals including one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.