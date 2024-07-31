MagazineBuy Print

Indian GP to continue for next three seasons

The Indian GP debut in 2023 was shortened by three laps after MotoGP riders asked for race distances to be adjusted due to the hot and humid conditions in September.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 16:33 IST , Ireland - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Marco Bezzecchi who won the MotoGP race at the Budh International Circuit.
FILE PHOTO: Marco Bezzecchi who won the MotoGP race at the Budh International Circuit. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Marco Bezzecchi who won the MotoGP race at the Budh International Circuit. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

MotoGP’s Indian Grand Prix will return to the Buddh International circuit for the next three seasons after a new agreement was signed with the government of the Uttar Pradesh region, series organisers said on Wednesday.

The Indian GP debut in 2023 was shortened by three laps after MotoGP riders asked for race distances to be adjusted due to the hot and humid conditions in September. This year’s event was cancelled because of operational considerations.

“India is an essential market for MotoGP, with a healthy, established audience for the racing, and one we know we can increase exponentially,” Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP promoter Dorna said in a statement.

“There are also hundreds of millions of two-wheeled vehicles used across the country every day, making it vital for our manufacturers and for the sport itself thanks to MotoGP’s position as the pinnacle of two wheels,” the official added.

The inaugural Grand Prix at Buddh attracted more than 100,000 fans, and next year’s event is expected to take place in March when weather conditions will be more suitable.

