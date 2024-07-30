MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, July 30: Advani, Sitwala to feature in Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on July 30.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 10:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pankaj Advani.
Pankaj Advani. | Photo Credit: AM FARUQUI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Pankaj Advani. | Photo Credit: AM FARUQUI/The Hindu

BILLIARDS

Advani, Sitwala to feature in Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship

Multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani and the current Asian and national billiards champion Dhruv Sitwala will be among the competitors at the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship starting here on August 3.

The competitions will feature three categories: senior billiards, senior snooker and junior snooker.

It will also feature the current national snooker champion Sourav Kothari, Aditya Mehta, Laxman Rawat, Rupesh Shah, Dhvaj Haria, Alok Kumar, Siddharth Parikh and S Srikrishna.

The senior snooker champion will get a prize money of Rs 2 lakh and the runner-up will get Rs 1.2 lakh.

The senior billiards winner will get Rs 1 lakh and the runner-up will get Rs 50,000. The winner and runner-up in the junior category will get an amount of 40,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

“There will also be prizes in the senior events for players who reach the last 16 and cash awards for the top breaks,” said the organisers in a release, adding that the tournament is organised by Khar Gymkhana along with the Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra (BSAM) and the Billiards & Snooker Federation of India

-PTI

