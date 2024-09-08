India to bid for 2030 Youth Olympics: Sports Minister Mandaviya

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said India is set to bid for the 2030 Youth Olympics, a precursor to the country’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympics.

The 2030 Youth Olympics will be the fifth edition of the international event.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we are going to bid for the 2030 Youth Olympics but our focus remains on hosting the 2036 Olympics,” Mandaviya said on the sidelines of the Olympic Council of Asia’s (OCA) 44th General Assembly here.

“Under Modiji’s leadership, we have been able to host multiple international sporting events, including cricket World Cups, football U-17 World Cup,” BJP president JP Nadda, who was the chief guest for the event, added.

India will fight against Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, Mongolia, Russia, Ukraine, and Bosnia and Herzegovina to get the hosting rights for the 2030 Youth Olympics.