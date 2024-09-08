MagazineBuy Print

India to bid for 2030 Youth Olympics: Sports Minister Mandaviya

The 2030 Youth Olympics will be the fifth edition of the international event.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 10:59 IST , New Delhi

PTI
File image of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
File image of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

File image of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. | Photo Credit: ANI

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said India is set to bid for the 2030 Youth Olympics, a precursor to the country’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympics.

The 2030 Youth Olympics will be the fifth edition of the international event.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we are going to bid for the 2030 Youth Olympics but our focus remains on hosting the 2036 Olympics,” Mandaviya said on the sidelines of the Olympic Council of Asia’s (OCA) 44th General Assembly here.

“Under Modiji’s leadership, we have been able to host multiple international sporting events, including cricket World Cups, football U-17 World Cup,” BJP president JP Nadda, who was the chief guest for the event, added.

READ | Navdeep wins gold medal in men’s javelin throw F41 event

India will fight against Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, Mongolia, Russia, Ukraine, and Bosnia and Herzegovina to get the hosting rights for the 2030 Youth Olympics.

Related Topics

Youth Olympics /

Mansukh Mandaviya

