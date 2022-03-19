More Sports More Sports IndianOil Corporation Ltd wins Best PSU for the Promotion of Sports Award at Sportstar Aces 2022 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) won the Best PSU for the Promotion of Sports award at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday. Team Sportstar 19 March, 2022 20:14 IST IndianOil has produced as many as 61 athletes who have represented the country with 28 players winnings 45 international medals. Team Sportstar 19 March, 2022 20:14 IST The IndianOil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) received recognition for its contribution to sport in 2021 when it bagged the Best PSU for the Promotion of Sports award at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Saturday.The IOCL supported as many as 20 sports across disciplines with a Rs 57 crore expenditure in the previous year. The company also introduced a women-centric program under its 'She Wins' project in a collaboration the sports ministry.IndianOil has produced as many as 61 athletes who have represented the country with 28 players winnings 45 international medals.Our Sponsors:Presenting Partner: BYJU’SAssociate Partner: IDFC FIRST BankInsurance Partner: LICSports Destination Partner: ODISHAAssociate Partner: ONGCColour Partner: NIPPON PAINTAssociate Partner: IndianOilBanking Partner: Union Bank of IndiaEnergy Partner: Bharat PetroleumAirline Partner: Air AsiaLifestyle Partner: G-SHOCKBroadcast Partner: WIONOutdoor Partner: LAQSHYAPR Partner: Words Work Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :