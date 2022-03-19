IndianOil Corporation Ltd wins Best PSU for the Promotion of Sports Award at Sportstar Aces 2022

The IndianOil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) received recognition for its contribution to sport in 2021 when it bagged the Best PSU for the Promotion of Sports award at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Saturday.

The IOCL supported as many as 20 sports across disciplines with a Rs 57 crore expenditure in the previous year. The company also introduced a women-centric program under its 'She Wins' project in a collaboration the sports ministry.

IndianOil has produced as many as 61 athletes who have represented the country with 28 players winnings 45 international medals.