IndianOil Corporation Ltd wins Best PSU for the Promotion of Sports Award at Sportstar Aces 2022

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) won the Best PSU for the Promotion of Sports award at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday.

19 March, 2022 20:14 IST

IndianOil has produced as many as 61 athletes who have represented the country with 28 players winnings 45 international medals.

The IndianOil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) received recognition for its contribution to sport in 2021 when it bagged the Best PSU for the Promotion of Sports award at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Saturday.

The IOCL supported as many as 20 sports across disciplines with a Rs 57 crore expenditure in the previous year. The company also introduced a women-centric program under its 'She Wins' project in a collaboration the sports ministry.

