IOA discusses Delhi HC order but no decision on approaching Supreme Court

PTI
NEW DELHI 17 August, 2022 22:49 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indian Olympic Association will again meet on Thursday.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indian Olympic Association will again meet on Thursday.

The Indian Olympic Association’s internal meeting on Wednesday, to deliberate the Delhi High Court’s directive to put the country’s apex sports body under a three-member Committee of Administrators, was “inconclusive”.

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta and treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey attended the meeting in person while acting president Anil Khanna, who is currently out of the country, joined them virtually.

“We had an internal meeting today to study the order. But it was inconclusive,” Mehta told PTI.

The IOA will again meet on Thursday.

“We will meet again tomorrow and decide whether to challenge the verdict or not in the Supreme Court,” he added.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the setting up of a three-member CoA to take over the affairs of the IOA, saying its “persistent recalcitrance” to comply with the Sports Code made it imperative that its affairs be put in the hands of the committee.

The CoA comprises former Supreme Court judge Justice Anil R Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner Dr S Y Quraishi, and former Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup.

The court directed the executive committee of IOA to forthwith hand over the charge to the newly appointed committee and said that the members of the CoA will be assisted by three eminent sportspersons, namely, Olympic medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, former long jumper Anju Bobby George, and archer Bombayla Devi Laishram.

