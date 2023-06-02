Tamil Nadu Surfers Dominate Day 2 Proceedings at the 4th Indian Open of Surfing

Published : Jun 02, 2023 18:06 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Under tough and challenging conditions Tamil Nadu surfers stood tall to dominate the proceedings on day two of the fourth edition of the Indian Open of Surfing.

The men’s open category will see an all-Tamil Nadu semifinal on June 3. Karnataka’s Sinchana Gowda and Pradeep Pujar kept the host’ hopes afloat as they booked their slot in the finals of the Women’s Open and Groms (16 and Under) Boys categories respectively.

The highlight of the day however was Tamil Nadu Surfers Srikanth D and Kishore Kumar (13 points), as the former managed to score the highest points in the men’s open category while the latter managed 11.67 points, the highest in the Groms (16 & Under Boys Categories).

17-year-old Sugar Banarse from Goa managed to score the highest points in the women’s open category gathering a total of 10.17 and will look forward to defend her title tomorrow.

“I feel elated to be in the finals and there is a little pressure on me as well as I would be having the responsibility to defend my title, given the tough competition and conditions. But I’ll leave no stone unturned to walk away with the national championship in Women’s Open category. Just hoping for the best for myself tomorrow,” said Sugar.

The highest scorer of the day after reaching the finals, Srikanth D told, “The waves were comparatively smaller than from the previous day and but I am happy to do well today. My only objective is to continue the tempo and go beyond every other surfers to win the Men’s Open title, despite having stiff competition from them”.

The final day of the event will witness the semifinals & finals of the men’s open surf category along with the finals of the Groms Boys & Girls (16 & under) and finals of the women’s open surf categories.

The Groms Boys (U16) category semifinals today saw Tamil boys rocking the show as 3 out of 4 surfers who have made it into the finals belong to Tamil Nadu. Kishore emerged as the highest scorer in his category for a second consecutive day (11.67) as he stunned everyone with his stellar performance