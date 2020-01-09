Anju Bobby George requests IOA to review Dattu Bhoknal's ban

Chairperson of Athletes’ Commission, Anju Bobby George has written to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra requesting a review of the two-year ban imposed on rower Dattu Baban Bhoknal.

The Rowing Federation of India (RFI) imposed the ban on Bhoknal on March 29 last year. However, the Olympian wrote a letter to Athletes’ Commission requesting them to help reduce the period of ban to enable him to qualify and compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“After studying the matter based on the communications between the RFI and the athlete we feel it should be reviewed if the alleged lapse from the athlete deserves a 2 year ban which is too harsh on an athlete having very good performance record in the past in international level including Olympics,” she wrote.

She further said that IOA should discuss the matter with RFI as this ‘harsh punishment’ might spoil Bhoknal’s sporting career.

“So the Athletes Commission feels IOA should discuss with RFI regarding this issue to help the athlete participate in the Olympics 2020 as two year is harsh punishment on an athlete for the alleged lapse, which might spoil his sporting career,” the letter read.