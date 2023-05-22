Indian sports news wrap, May 22

GOLF

Aditi cards superb 69 to finish T-15 in Florida

West Palm Beach: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot a brilliant 3-under 69 on the final day to finish a creditable T-15 at the Aramco Team Series.

Aditi was T-39 after the first two rounds.

The Indian, who has been having a fine season, stays on top of the Race to Costa Del Sol, the Ladies European Tour rankings, having played just four events, of which she won one.

India’s other two women stars, Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall, carded 74 each and ended T-38th.

As Diksha is slowly finding her feet this season with a third straight cut, Amandeep was making her second cut. Vani Kapoor missed the cut this week.

Czech Republic’s Klara Davidson Spilkova produced a round of 74 (+2) to finish in second place in Florida on one-under-par.

Germany’s Olivia Cowan produced the joint-best round of the day with a 68 (-4) to finish with a share of third place on even par alongside world number three Lydia Ko.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda won the individual title as she began the final round one off the lead but started with two bogeys in her opening three holes at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach. She soon rolled in three birdies on six, seven and nine to be in control at the midway mark of her day.

-PTI

Pranavi, Madan miss cut in Florida

Longwood: Pranavi Urs and Nishtha Madan of India missed the cut as the USA’s Jenny Coleman won the IOA Golf Classic, which was shortened to 36 holes after inclement weather made the course unplayable, here.

Though the final round did start, a little after that the players were taken off the course, and the tournament was officially reduced to two rounds.

At the end of the second round, three players -- Jenny Coleman, Sophie Hausmann and Dottie Ardina -- were all tied at –10 and went into a playoff to decide the champion.

Coleman finished her second round on Saturday, while the rest of the field went out to complete their round early Sunday morning and into the afternoon at the Alaqua Country Club.

Coleman had to wait longer than expected before finally stepping onto the course. Play was suspended before she hit her first ball for the final round.

When hole 18 was finally ready for playoff, Coleman hit her approach to five feet and made the putt for birdie to win ahead of Hausmann and Ardina.

Roberta Liti (-9) and Allison Emrey (-8) finished the tournament in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

-PTI