Indian sports news wrap, May 30

Chennai

SQUASH

Veer, Anahat crowned champions at NSCI Open

Veer Chotrani sustained his fine run and beat the second seed Suraj Chand 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 to win the men’s title in the 6th Cello NSCI Open squash championship on Tuesday.

Second seed Anahat Singh beat top seed Urwashi Joshi 11-7, 11-8, 11-3 for the women’s title.

The results (Finals):

Men: Veer Chotrani bt Suraj Chand 11-9, 11-8, 11-6.

Women: Anahat Singh bt Urwashi Joshi 11-7, 11-8, 11-3

Boys:

Under-19: Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Tavneet Singh Mundra 11-5, 11-3, 11-8.

Under-17: Aryaveer Dewan bt Priyaan Thakker 11-6, 10-12, 11-2, 11-5.

Under-15: Purav Rambhia bt Saharsh Shahra 11-8, 11-3, 11-4.

Under-13: Aryaman Singh bt Dhruv Bopana 13-11, 11-7, 11-8.

Under-11: Prabhav Bajoria bt Aaditya Shah 8-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-9.

Under-9: Tilakvir Kapoor bt Nirvaan Parikh 11-2, 11-4.

Girls:

Under-17: Akanksha Gupta bt Navya Sundararajan 11-9, 11-6, 11-8.

Under-15: Diva Shah bt Aelina Shah 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-5.

Under-13: VAsundhara Nangare bt Aroma 11-6, 11-3, 13-11.

Under-11: Gargi Kadam bt Sudhanjali Yadav 11-9, 15-13, 8-11, 11-8.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Lucky loser Nagal enters German Challenger second round

Lucky loser Sumit Nagal beat Dimitar Kuzmanov of Bulgaria 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the €73,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Troisdorf, Germany, on Tuesday.

RESULTS €73,000 Challenger, Troisdorf, Germany Singles (first round): Sumit Nagal bt Dimitar Kuzmanov (Bul) 6-3, 1-6, 7-5. €73,000 Challenger, Vicenza, Italy Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rio NOguchi (Jpn) & Adam Taylor (Aus) bt Divij Sharan & Parikshit Somani 6-3, 7-6(6). $15,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand Singles (first round): Manish Sureshkumar bt Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul (Tha) 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Shinji Hazawa & Ryotaro Taguchi (Jpn) bt Rishab Agarwal & SD Prajwal Dev 6-3, 6-2; Arslanbek Aitkulov & Islam Orynbasar (Kaz) bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam & Bang Shuo Yin (Tpe) 6-4, 7-6(1). $25,000 ITF women, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand Singles (first round): VAidehi Chaudhari bt Tamachan Momkoonthod (Tha) 6-1, 6-1; Vivian Yang (Nzl) bt Humera Baharmus 6-1, 6-1; Sowjanya Bavisetti bt Zeel Desai 7-6(5), 6-3; Lu Jia-Jing (Chn) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 6-3, 6-3. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sara Nayar (Aus) & Ho Ching Wu (Hkg) bt Humera Baharmus & Mika Fruchtman (Isr) 6-0, 6-3; Zeel Desai & Anastasia Sukhotina bt Pimlaphat Lim & Pimmada Lim (Tha) 6-3, 6-2; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Sowjanya Bavisetti & Dasha Ivanova (USA) 6-2, 6-4. $25,000 ITF women, La Marsa, Tunisia Singles (first round): Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Anastasia Kulikova (Fin) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. $25,000 ITF women, Yecla, Spain Singles (first round): Riya Bhatia bt Pauline Courcoux (Fra) 6-4, 6-3.

- Team Sportstar

SHOOTING

Kumar Surendra Singh championship to begin from June 4

The 21st Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship for rifle events is scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from June 4 to 16.

The schedule will have Olympic events of air rifle and 50-metre rifle 3-position, for men, women and juniors. The air events will also feature youth section. There will also be the non-Olympic 50-metre prone event.

The pistol events are scheduled to be staged at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal, from June 3 to 14. All the events will be featured including standard pistol, centre fire pistol and free pistol.

The Olympic events of air pistol, rapid fire pistol, sports pistol will be the main attraction.

Meanwhile, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has announced that the national selection trials 5 and 6, would be hosted at the Dr. Karni Singh Range here from June 24 to 30. It will feature the ‘A’ category shooters apart from juniors.

- Kamesh Srinivasan