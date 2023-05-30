Indian sports news wrap, May 30

Chennai
SQUASH
Veer, Anahat crowned champions at NSCI Open
Veer Chotrani sustained his fine run and beat the second seed Suraj Chand 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 to win the men’s title in the 6th Cello NSCI Open squash championship on Tuesday.
Second seed Anahat Singh beat top seed Urwashi Joshi 11-7, 11-8, 11-3 for the women’s title.
The results (Finals):
Men: Veer Chotrani bt Suraj Chand 11-9, 11-8, 11-6.
Women: Anahat Singh bt Urwashi Joshi 11-7, 11-8, 11-3
Boys:
Under-19: Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Tavneet Singh Mundra 11-5, 11-3, 11-8.
Under-17: Aryaveer Dewan bt Priyaan Thakker 11-6, 10-12, 11-2, 11-5.
Under-15: Purav Rambhia bt Saharsh Shahra 11-8, 11-3, 11-4.
Under-13: Aryaman Singh bt Dhruv Bopana 13-11, 11-7, 11-8.
Under-11: Prabhav Bajoria bt Aaditya Shah 8-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-9.
Under-9: Tilakvir Kapoor bt Nirvaan Parikh 11-2, 11-4.
Girls:
Under-17: Akanksha Gupta bt Navya Sundararajan 11-9, 11-6, 11-8.
Under-15: Diva Shah bt Aelina Shah 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-5.
Under-13: VAsundhara Nangare bt Aroma 11-6, 11-3, 13-11.
Under-11: Gargi Kadam bt Sudhanjali Yadav 11-9, 15-13, 8-11, 11-8.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
TENNIS
Lucky loser Nagal enters German Challenger second round
Lucky loser Sumit Nagal beat Dimitar Kuzmanov of Bulgaria 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the €73,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Troisdorf, Germany, on Tuesday.
- Team Sportstar
SHOOTING
Kumar Surendra Singh championship to begin from June 4
The 21st Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship for rifle events is scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from June 4 to 16.
The schedule will have Olympic events of air rifle and 50-metre rifle 3-position, for men, women and juniors. The air events will also feature youth section. There will also be the non-Olympic 50-metre prone event.
The pistol events are scheduled to be staged at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal, from June 3 to 14. All the events will be featured including standard pistol, centre fire pistol and free pistol.
The Olympic events of air pistol, rapid fire pistol, sports pistol will be the main attraction.
Meanwhile, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has announced that the national selection trials 5 and 6, would be hosted at the Dr. Karni Singh Range here from June 24 to 30. It will feature the ‘A’ category shooters apart from juniors.
- Kamesh Srinivasan