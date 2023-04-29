Indian sports news wrap, April 29

SHOOTING
Shotgun World Cup: Gurjoat Singh Khangura and Ganemat Sekhon make semifinal exit
Ganemat Sekhon shot the third-best score of 117 in women’s skeet, but was not at her best in the semifinals, in the shotgun World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday.
It was a commendable performance by Ganemat as she shot a series of 24, 23, 22, 23 and 25, spread over three days.
Qualification topper Jiang Yiting of China won the gold, as she beat Simona Scocchetti of Italy 35-33 with a golden hit.
In men’s skeet, Gurjoat Singh Khangura missed the chance to make the semifinals, after shooting 120 following a series of 25, 25, 24, 23 and 23. Only eighth spot was available for the score of 120 that had six shooters tied.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
ATHLETICS
Gold for Aman, Vanshika and Pooja in Asian under-18 Athletics Championship
Aman Kumar and Vanshika won the boys and girls 3000m gold while their Indian teammates Yogeswar Rajasekaran and Anju Bala took the silver at the fifth Asian under-18 Athletics Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Saturday.
On Friday, Pooja took the girls high jump title with 1.77m while Arjun picked up a silver in boys javelin throw.
- Stan Rayan