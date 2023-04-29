Indian sports news wrap, April 29

SHOOTING

Shotgun World Cup: Gurjoat Singh Khangura and Ganemat Sekhon make semifinal exit

Ganemat Sekhon shot the third-best score of 117 in women’s skeet, but was not at her best in the semifinals, in the shotgun World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday.

It was a commendable performance by Ganemat as she shot a series of 24, 23, 22, 23 and 25, spread over three days.

Qualification topper Jiang Yiting of China won the gold, as she beat Simona Scocchetti of Italy 35-33 with a golden hit.

In men’s skeet, Gurjoat Singh Khangura missed the chance to make the semifinals, after shooting 120 following a series of 25, 25, 24, 23 and 23. Only eighth spot was available for the score of 120 that had six shooters tied.

Results: Skeet: Men: 1. Gabriele Rossetti (Ita) 39 (28) 122; 2. Elia Sdruccioli (Ita) 38 (29) 122; 3. Jesper Hansen (Den) 26 (29) 123; 4. Federico Gil (Arg) 14 (26) 121; 16. Gurjoat Khangura 120; 23. Anant Jeet Singh Naruka 119; 57. Mairaj Ahmad Khan 113; RPO: Sheeraz Sheikh 116. Women: 1. Jiang Yiting (Chn) 35 (19) 121; 2. Simona Scocchetti (Ita) 33 (20) 116; 3. Nadine Messerschmidt (Ger) 23 (21) 118; 4. Iryna Malovichko (Ukr) 15 (21) 116; 8. Ganemat Sekhon 9 (117); 22. Maheshwari Chauhan 112; 30. Darshna Rathore 110. RPO: Sanjana Sood 104.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ATHLETICS

Gold for Aman, Vanshika and Pooja in Asian under-18 Athletics Championship

Aman Kumar and Vanshika won the boys and girls 3000m gold while their Indian teammates Yogeswar Rajasekaran and Anju Bala took the silver at the fifth Asian under-18 Athletics Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Saturday.

On Friday, Pooja took the girls high jump title with 1.77m while Arjun picked up a silver in boys javelin throw.

The results (Indian medal winners only): Boys: 3000m: 1. Aman Kumar (8:39.15s), 2. Yogeswar Rajasekaran (8:39.85). Hammer throw: 3. Narpat Singh (67.26m); Girls: 3000m: 1. Vanshika (10:15.16s), 2. Anju Bala (10:22.86s). Friday’s events: Boys: Javelin throw: 2. Arjun 66.99m (gold Taipei’s Chiu Shao-en, 70.53m); Girls: High jump: 1. Pooja (1.77m)

- Stan Rayan