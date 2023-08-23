MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, August 23

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on August 23.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 17:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
infoIcon

Representative Image: The opening day of Grand Prix Badminton League 2 will also see Chennai Superstarz taking on the Northeast Rhinos.

BADMINTON

Bengaluru Tigers lock horns with Mumbai Wolves in GPBL opener

Hosts Bengaluru Tigers will face Mumbai Wolves in the opening match of Grand Prix Badminton League Season 2 beginning August 27.

The opening day will also see Chennai Superstarz taking on the Northeast Rhinos.

Hyderabad Hounds, Pune Panthers, Gujarat Lions and Northeast Rhinos are the other teams in fray. Some of the top national and international players will be seen in action in the 13-day League.

The league has introduced a new format with eight participating teams being placed in a single group, where they will compete in a series of matches. Each team will play five matches in the League Stage.

One of the highlights of this season is the ingenious draw, ensuring teams do not face each other twice in the league stage.

Teams will earn a point for each game won (11 points) while making it mandatory for the players to play all the three sets in every match.

An additional point will be awarded for winning the tie. If a team wins all its matches including the trump match, it would net a total of 18 points while losing all the matches would end in a score of minus one.

The points of each of the five ties will be accumulated to decide the team standings.

The top four teams at the conclusion of the league stage will secure their coveted spots in the semifinals with the top placed team taking on the last placed team in the first semifinal, while the 2nd and 3rd placed teams will clash in the other last four clash.

- PTI

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
