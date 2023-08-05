Indian sports news wrap, August 5

The major developments from the world of sports on August 5 where Indians took part are as follows:

GOLF

Aditi makes cut narrowly as Diksha misses out at Women’s Scottish Open

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok survived the cut line narrowly while Diksha Dagar missed out by a big margin at the end of the second round of the FREED GROUP Women’s Scottish Open golf tournament.

Aditi totalled three-over 147 and was lying T-65th while Diksha, with 9-over 153, missed the cut.

Aditi survived the cut despite two late bogeys on the front nine, which was her second nine as she started from the 10th.

She began her round on the 10th and dropped shots on the 12th and 14th, but birdies on the second and the fifth brought her back to par for the day.

Bogeys on the seventh and eighth put her in a danger zone. At 3-over for 36 holes, she just scraped through to the weekend rounds.

Diksha, after her 7-over 79, needed a low under par round, but she carded 74 with one birdie and two bogeys and exited early for the second time in as many weeks.

- PTI