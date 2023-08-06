MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, August 6

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on August 6.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 15:55 IST

Team Sportstar
Jeev Milkha Singh of India in action.
Jeev Milkha Singh of India in action.
infoIcon

Jeev Milkha Singh of India in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The major developments from the world of sports on August 6 where Indians took part are as follows:

GOLF

Legends Tour: Jeev Milkha finishes tied 5th at JCB Open

Jeev Milkha Singh followed his superb Top-15 finish at the Senior British Open with a fifth place finish at the JCB Open on the Legends Tour for Seniors (Over 50) in Europe.

Jeev shot 69-72 as the event was reduced to 36 holes after the final round was unfortunately cancelled, with heavy rain from Storm Antoni rendering the course unplayable despite the best efforts of the brilliant greens staff. Jeev totalled 3-under 141.

Former Ryder Cup star, Peter Baker has won his second Legends Tour event of the season by defeating a world class line-up of major winners.

Baker was the 36-hole leader and became champion without hitting another shot after the final round. Baker with rounds of 69-69 was the winner and Vijay Singh finished second with rounds of 71-68.

Steven Alker (71-69) and Ernie Els (69-71) were tied for third at 4-under 140.

The Senior Open winner, Alex Cejka (7k1-71) was tied sixth with Niclas Fasth (73-69).

- PTI

Aditi still 65th as Diksha exits in Scottish Open

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a second straight 74 to lie tied-65th at the end of the third round of the Women’s Scottish Open.

Aditi, who had 73-74 in the first two rounds, added a 74 with two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in the third round. Weather has been rough this week, but it was much better in the third round than earlier at Dundonald Links.

Another Indian in the fray, Diksha Dagar missed out of weekend action.

Aditi and Diksha will also play in the Women’s Open next week at Walton Heath

- PTI

Veer Ahlawat finishes tied-11th in Indonesia open

Veer Ahlawat missed out on a top-10 finish as he bogeyed late in the final round of the Indonesia Open 2023 on Sunday.

After being 4-under through 15 holes, he dropped a shot on the 16th and finished with pars on 17th and 18th for a round of 68.

Ahlawat finished tied-11th as Rashid Khan played a brilliant round of 7-under 64 to finish tied-19 with a total of 10-under.

Also, at 10-under was Viraj Madappa (70) while S. Chikkarangappa (70) was tied-33rd and Kartik Sharma (71) was tied-40.

- PTI

