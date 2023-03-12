More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, March 12

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on March 12.

Team Sportstar
12 March, 2023 11:40 IST
File Photo of Manu Gandas.

File Photo of Manu Gandas. | Photo Credit: STUART FRANKLIN

Here are all the major updates and developments in Indian sport on March 12.

GOLF

Gandas Tied-53rd at Kenya Open, Shubhankar misses cut

Indian golfer Manu Gandas found himself in Tied-53rd place after a mixed day at the Magical Kenya Open.

At 3-under through 13 holes, Gandas seemed to be rising well up the leaderboard before he fell back due to a hat-trick of bogeys. He did manage to finish under par at 1-under 70 and has one more round to make up in the DP World Tour event.

Gandas earned his way into the DP World Tour via a strategic alliance between the DP World Tour and PGTI, where he topped the Order of Merit.

Gandas birdied the first, sixth and tenth but had bogeys on 14th, 15th and 16th before finding a birdie on 17th.

Gandas’ friend and fellow Indian Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut.

Jorge Campillo carded the joint-lowest round of the tournament to take a one-stroke lead into the final round.

-PTI

