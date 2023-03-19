Indian sports news wrap, March 19

TENNIS

Top seed Evgeny Donskoy wins ITF men’s tournament

Top seed Evgeny Donskoy served and stroked with authority to outwit Yusuke Takahashi 6-1, 6-3 in the final of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Sunday.

With his quicksilver footwork and explosive game, the 32-year-old Donskoy silenced the Japanese fans who had hoped for a good fight from Takahashi.

The Japanese, playing his first final in five years, did play well and hit a string of delightful backhand down-the-line winners to catch Donskoy short of his stride.

However, Takahashi admitted to the better quality of the game of Donskoy and said that he would continue to work hard and get better.

Donskoy converted four of five breakpoints that he forced and did not face a breakpoint in the match.

In his prime, Donskoy was ranked No.65 in the world and had beaten several top players, including Roger Federer, Ivo Karlovic, Mikhail Youzhny, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov,

Yet, Donskoy, who had won his last singles title in a Challenger in Kazakhstan in 2019, recalled losing to Somdev Devvarman in the semifinals of the Challenger in Delhi in 2014. He praised the Indian players and hoped to play a Challenger at the venue next time.

Both the champion and runner-up will move to Lucknow for the next tournament in their attempt to collect valuable ATP points that would help them compete at a higher level.

RESULT Singles (Final): Evgeny Donskoy bt Yusuke Takahashi (Jpn) 6-1, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

MOTORSPORTS

Gaurav Gill wins FIA-APRC (Asia Rally Cup) round

Gaurav Gill (left) and co-driver Aniruddha Rangnekar celebrating victory in the second round of the FIA-APRC. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

India’s Gaurav Gill did just enough to clinch the second round of the FIA-Asia Pacific Rally Championship (Asia Rally Cup) here on Sunday.

Finishing second behind Delhi-based Gill who was partnered by Aniruddha Rangnekar for the first time in his career in a Subaru Impreza, was Thailand duo of Mana Pornsiricherd and co-driver Thanyapat Meenil, representing the Toyota Rally Team while Amittrajit Ghosh (Ashwin Naik) moved up a spot to third when Karna Kadur (Nikhil Pai) retired after stalling in the day’s last Stage which was subsequently cancelled.

Meanwhile Mangaluru’s Aroor Arjun Rao (Satish Rajagopal) took the Overall title in the Blueband Sports Fmsci Indian National Rally Championship, his first win in seven years. Sahil Khanna (Harish KN Gowda) topped the INRC-2 category while Daraius Shroff (Shahid Salman) sealed his maiden win in the National championship crown by finishing first in the INRC-3 category.

Abhin Rai (D Uday Kumar) emerged champion in the INRC-4 category while Pragathi Gowda (Trisha Alonkar) took the honours in the Ladies class and Arjun Rajiv (Rohit Gowda) topped the Junior INRC category.

Of the two physical Stages that were to be run twice each in reverse direction today, both the loops of the MIC Track Stage were cancelled. Thus, the final day’s schedule was reduced to two runs of the Aavisa Stage that held up well to the heavy rains and were dry.