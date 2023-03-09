Indian sports news wrap, March 9: Pranavi tied-23rd after first round at South Africa Women’s Open

Here are all the major updates and developments in Indian sport on Thursday, March 9.

GOLF

Pranavi Urs Tied-23rd after first round at South Africa Women’s Open

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs carded a creditable 2-under 70 to lie Tied-23rd after the first round of Investec South African Women’s Open.

Pranavi, who was dominant on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour last year, has opened her season in South Africa.

Ridhima Dilawari, who had also been playing in South Africa the last few weeks, shot 1-under 71 to be Tied-40th. Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall were Tied-54th with rounds of even par 72 and Diksha Dagar was way down in Tied-109 with a 75.

Pranavi, who is also going to play the Epson Tour in the US, was three-under through 14 holes with birdies on seventh, 11th and 12th holes. A dropped shot on 15th pulled her back but she closed with three pars.

Ridhima had three birdies against two bogeys.

-PTI

Sneha shoots 68 to open 2-shot lead in 5th leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Sneha Singh fired a solid four-under 68 to grab a two-shot lead after the first day of the fifth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Golden Greens Golf Club on Thursday.

The Hyderabad golfer, who has won more times on the Tour as an amateur than as a pro, had five birdies and an eagle against three bogeys.

Rhea Jha and Gaurika Bishnoi, both of whom eagled the Par-5 11th hole, were tied in second place with cards of two-under 70 each.

Jasmine Shekar, who has time and again shown her talent, had two bogeys and two birdies for an even par 72 and was in fourth place, while Agrima Manral and Khushi Khanijau were tied for fifth place with rounds of 73.

Tvesa Malik, playing her first competitive round in a long time, shot 74 that included a double bogey and four straight bogeys in a space of six holes. She also had five birdies. Tvesa was lying seventh.

Sneha had her first birdie on the second and added an eagle on the Par-5 fifth but dropped back-to-back bogeys on sixth and seventh.

Birdies on eighth and ninth meant she was still 3-under for the front nine. On the back nine, she birdied the 12th and the 14th but dropped a shot on the Par-5 18th, a hole that was birdied by most of the leading players.

Rhea was 3-over for the front nine, but her back nine was stunning with four birdies, an eagle and one bogey. Gaurika had five birdies and an eagle against three bogeys and a double bogey.

Oviya Reddi (75) was eighth, while six players, Shagun Narain, Riya Yadav, Neha Tripathi and Saaniya Sharma alongside two amateurs, Anvvi Dahhiya and Keerthana Rajeev, were tied at ninth place with 76 each.

-PTI

Nisha best Indian at 11th, Avani 21st in Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific

Nishna Patel carded a one-under 71 to emerge as the best-placed Indian at tied 11th place but Avani Prashanth walked off with a one-over 73 to lie tied 21st after the opening day of the fifth Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship on Thursday.

Nishna, playing her third WAAP Championship, showed that she is steadily learning as she controlled herself despite a bunch of lip-outs. She was four shots behind the leader Korean Kim Minsol, whose 67 included an eagle and a double bogey besides five birdies.

Avani, the lanky 16-year-old, who had to go straight into a school examination after returning victorious from the Queen Sirikit Cup in Manila, had barely touched a club in more than a week.

Though she did practise a little, the rust showed as her usual touch on the putting green was missing at the Singapore Island Country Club course.

Avani’s playing partner Kim, the World No. 14, took the first round lead, while the third player in the group, Japan’s Rin Yoshida, the highest-ranked player at No. 4, struggled to 3-over-par 75.

Three players, Ni Zixin of China, Thailand’s little-known Navaporn Soontreeyapas and Hong Kong’s Sophie Han were tied second with cards of 4-under 68 each.

Among the Indians, behind the 11th placed Nishna and 21st placed Avani, was the US-based Anika Varma (74), who after being one-under through 12 holes, dropped three shots in last six holes. Anika was tied 28th.

The other three Indians were Mannat Brar (76) at T-53rd, Vidhatri Urs (77) at T-60 and Lavanya Jadon (78) at T-64.

Chinese Taipei’s Ting-Hsuan Huang, the defending champion, also shot a two-under-par 70.

China’s Yujie Liu, the youngest player in the championship at 12-years old, was the only player to play a bogey free 70 to be tied eighth.

-PTI