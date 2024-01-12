MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, January 12

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on January 12, 2024.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 17:20 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Golfer Avani Prashanth, at KGA, in Bengaluru on August 28, 2023.
File Photo: Golfer Avani Prashanth, at KGA, in Bengaluru on August 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Golfer Avani Prashanth, at KGA, in Bengaluru on August 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

GOLF

Avani cards 3-under 70; finishes second

Avani Prashanth carded a fine 3-under 70 in the fourth and final round but still ended up second to Rianne Mikhaela Malixi of the Philippines by one shot in the Australian Master of Amateurs Championships here Friday.

The Indian was in fine fettle and her 70 on the day saw her finishing the 72-hole event with a total of 6-under, even as the 16-year-old Malixi, who was tied with the Indian in the second place after three rounds, shot 4-under 69 to grab the title.

Avani had rounds of 71-68-77-70 for a 6-under 286 while Malixi with 70-72-74-69 carded 7-under 285.

Japan’s Nika Ito, who led after the first two rounds, finished third with 68-70-78-71 at 5-under 287, while the 54-hole leader, Australia’s Lion Higo was fourth with cards of 71-71-70-76.

Malixi and Avani will battle it out again next week at the Australian Amateurs and then at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific in Thailand in early February.

But Avani was not disheartened. “Well, I think it was a good week. I can’t complain too much. But I didn’t have the best day in the third round. But there’s always the next week.” Nevertheless, it was another fine result for Avani, who since finishing sixth at the same event last year, has been in great form.

She won individual honours at Queen Sirikit Cup, where Malixi was third. Avani also topped the Asian Games trials ahead of the professionals in India, but was only 18th at the event.

The other Indian participant in the women’s section Heena Kang missed the 54-hole cut, as did Rohit Narwal and Sandeep Yadav.

- PTI

TENNIS

Bopanna and Ebden in Adelaide final

Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden beat Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov 6-4, 6-4 to set up a title clash against third seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the $739,945 ATP tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, on Friday.

The results
$739,945 ATP, Adelaide, Australia Doubles (semifinals): Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) bt Gonzalo Escobar (Ecu) & Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) 6-4, 6-4.
€74,825 Challenger, Oeiras, Portugal Doubles (quarterfinals): Arjun Kadhe & Marcus Willis (GBR) w.o.Goncalo Falcao (Por) & Fernando Romboli (Bra).
$35,000 ITF women, Antalya, Turkey Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anastasiia Gureva & Alexandra Shubladze bt Ayla Aksu (Tur) & Vasanti Shinde 7-5, 1-6, [10-6].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF junior tennis: Top seed Nikita beats Rethin in semifinals

Top seed Nikita Bilozertsev of Ukraine wriggled out of the clutches of Rethin Pranav for a 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 victory in the semifinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Friday.

The athletic Nikita, quite energetic on both flanks, found a strong match in Rethin for the better part of the contest. However, after playing admirably for a set and a half, Rethin wavered slightly in dropping serve in the seventh game of the second set. Thereafter, the tide turned against him, and he was a step slow in coping with the strong opponent.

Nikita Bilozertsev of Ukraine on his way to the final in the ITF junior tennis tournament in Delhi on Friday.
Nikita Bilozertsev of Ukraine on his way to the final in the ITF junior tennis tournament in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
lightbox-info

Nikita Bilozertsev of Ukraine on his way to the final in the ITF junior tennis tournament in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Rethin had stepped it up nicely after dropping serve midway through the first set to turn it around in his favour, especially with his strong serve. In the climax, it was only Nikita who was able to sustain the high quality game.

In the final, NIkita will play third seed Ognjen Milic of Serbia who outplayed Luc Wieland of Switzerland for the loss of five games.

In the girls’ section, Maria Golovina, the champion of the last tournament in Chandigarh, proved too smart for Daria Shadchneva. In the final, Maria will face top seed Lidia Podgorichani of Thailand, who pulled through in a long three-setter against Christasha McNeil of USA.

The results
Boys (semifinals): Nikita Bilozertsev (Ukr) bt Rethin Pranav 5-7, 6-3, 6-0; Ognjen Milic (Srb) bt Luc Wieland (Sui) 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles (final): Kuzma Gomziakov & Roman Kharlamov bt Egor Gorin & Ognjen Milic (Srb) 1-0 (retired).
Girls (semifinals): Lidia Podgorichani (Tha) bt Christasha McNeil (USA) 6-1, 2-6, 6-4; Maria Golovina bt Daria Shadchneva 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles (final): Christasha McNeil (USA) & Tzeng Mu-Jie (Tpe) bt Maya Iyengar & Anya Murthy 6-2, 7-5.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

