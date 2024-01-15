Indian sports news wrap, January 15

GOLF

WPGT: Amateur Nishna aiming for encore as Vani, Amandeep seek early form

Amateur Nishna, buoyed by a winning start to 2024, will be looking for another good week at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club when the second leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour gets underway on Tuesday.

Nishna produced a sterling finish to beat Sneha Singh and Hitaashee Bakshi in the first leg to give herself a big confidence booster.

The field includes Vani Kapoor, who will be looking to assess her form before she plays a few events on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa, where she will be joined by Amandeep Drall, among others.

Amandeep is also in the field this week.

Neha Tripathi, Seher Atwal and Ridhima Dilawari will also hope to find form and rhythm early in the season before they play on the international tours.

While Vani and Ridhima did not play last week, Seher was tied fourth, Amandeep was sixth and Neha finished just outside the top-10.

Sneha Singh, the Hero Order of Merit winner in 2023, and Hitaashee Bakshi will continue to be the top contenders this week. The amateurs and seasoned pros apart, there are quite a few upcoming players keen to make an impact.

The field, comprising 33 professionals and six amateurs, will play for a purse of Rs 12 lakh.

Of the four amateurs in the field this week, national champion, Vidhatri Urs, and Mannat Brar are also due to play the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific early next month, and this should be a good tune-up for them.

Last week, Nishna was the winner while Mannat was tied fourth, indicating that the amateurs have become a force to reckon with on the pro Tour.

- PTI