Indian sports news wrap, February 16

GOLF

Manu Gandas wins eighth career title with last day 64 at Tata Steel PGTI

Manu Gandas’ fine six-under 64 in the final round enabled him to record a two-stroke win in the Rs 1 crore Tata Steel PGTI Players’ Championship at the Tollygunge Club golf course here on Friday.

Gandas, who was joint second after three rounds, totalled 20-under 260 to take his eighth career title.

Overnight leader Rahil Gangjee settled for the second spot after carding 68.

The scores Fourth Round: 260-Manu Gandas (65, 67, 64, 64); 262-Rahil Gangjee (65, 65, 64, 68); 263-Akshay Sharma (67, 67, 64, 65); 264-Stepan Danek (64, 66, 67, 67), Saptak Talwar (66, 65, 65, 68).

-Y.B. Sarangi