Indian sports news wrap, February 16

GOLF
Manu Gandas wins eighth career title with last day 64 at Tata Steel PGTI
Manu Gandas’ fine six-under 64 in the final round enabled him to record a two-stroke win in the Rs 1 crore Tata Steel PGTI Players’ Championship at the Tollygunge Club golf course here on Friday.
Gandas, who was joint second after three rounds, totalled 20-under 260 to take his eighth career title.
Overnight leader Rahil Gangjee settled for the second spot after carding 68.
The scores
-Y.B. Sarangi
