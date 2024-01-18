Indian sports news wrap, January 18

GOLF

Sneha flies on twin eagles to win, Hitaashee falters in 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Sneha Singh played a superb closing round to grab her first win of the season in the second Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour on Thursday.

Sneha, winner of the Hero Order of Merit in 2023, opened and closed the final round with eagles on way to a card of 7-under 63. She rallied from four shots behind overnight leader Hitaashee Bakshi (68) to win by one.

Sneha, with 68-73-63 totalled 6-under 204 and Hitaashee, who finished runner-up for the second time in as many weeks, finished at 5-under 205.

Ridhima Dilawari had a solid 2-under 68 and was third, while last week’s winner, amateur Nishna Patel shot a 71. She was tied fourth with Khushi Khanijau (71) at 2-over 212.

Amandeep Drall (68-71-74) finished sixth, and Vani Kapoor (76-69-70) was seventh.

Amateurs Mannat Brar (72) and Vidhatri Urs (73) emphasised the amateur strength in Indian women’s golf by finishing tied eighth at 216. Rhea Jha (76) was 10th, Neha Tripathi (74) was 11th, and Ananya Datar (70) ended 12th.

Sneha and Hitaashee played in different groups but were engaged in a close tussle.

Sneha, who was four behind Hitaashee, got off to a super start with an eagle and added a birdie on the third. Hitaashee, playing in the lead group, also birdied the second and third and added a third birdie on the sixth.

Sneha eagled the final hole and joined Hitaashee at 6-under for the tournament.

Hitaashee needed a birdie on the Par-5 18th, and a par would mean a play-off. She ended up dropping a shot to hand Sneha the win. Sneha and Hitaashee were tied for second last week behind amateur Nishna who won.

Sneha now takes the lead on the Hero Order of Merit after the first two legs of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

-PTI

Avani rallies on back nine to be placed seventh at Australian amateurs

India’s Avani Prashanth recovered from two double bogeys on the front nine with five birdies on the back nine before closing with a bogey in the third round of the Australian Amateur Championships here on Thursday.

Avani carded a second straight 2-over 75 at the Par-73 courses. Avani, ranked 50th in the world and the top ranked star from the Indian Golf Union, shot 72-75 on the first two days and is now 3-over 222 and in tied seventh place.

The leader in the women’s section is Amelia Harris, who had two eagles in her round of 5-under 68 and she is 9-under for three rounds. She is way ahead of second placed Mamika Shinchi of Japan who carded 71 in the third round and has a total of 3-under.

Only four players are under par after three rounds at the challenging course, where the conditions became tougher after rain on the second day.

The other Indian in the women’s section, Heena Kang, missed the cut on the weather-hit second day. She shot 80-80.

In the men’s section the lone Indian to make the cut was Varun Muthappa (74-73-77) who was 12-over and T-74, while Sandeep Yadav and Rohit Narwal missed the cut.

Avani opened with three pars and then ran into a disastrous stretch with a bogey and two double bogeys in a span of four holes between the fourth and the sixth.

She fought back on the second nine at Yarra Yarra Golf Club with birdies on the 10th, 12th, 14th, 16th and 17th with just one bogey till then on 11th.

Avani, who was runner-up last week at the Australian Masters of Amateurs, will be looking to a lower round and move up ahead of next month’s Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific (WAAP) in Thailand.

-PTI