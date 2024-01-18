MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, January 18

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on January 18.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 17:13 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sneha, with 68-73-63 totalled 6-under 204 and Hitaashee, who finished runner-up for the second time in as many weeks, finished at 5-under 205.
Sneha, with 68-73-63 totalled 6-under 204 and Hitaashee, who finished runner-up for the second time in as many weeks, finished at 5-under 205. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Sneha, with 68-73-63 totalled 6-under 204 and Hitaashee, who finished runner-up for the second time in as many weeks, finished at 5-under 205. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GOLF

Sneha flies on twin eagles to win, Hitaashee falters in 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Sneha Singh played a superb closing round to grab her first win of the season in the second Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour on Thursday.

Sneha, winner of the Hero Order of Merit in 2023, opened and closed the final round with eagles on way to a card of 7-under 63. She rallied from four shots behind overnight leader Hitaashee Bakshi (68) to win by one.

Sneha, with 68-73-63 totalled 6-under 204 and Hitaashee, who finished runner-up for the second time in as many weeks, finished at 5-under 205.

Ridhima Dilawari had a solid 2-under 68 and was third, while last week’s winner, amateur Nishna Patel shot a 71. She was tied fourth with Khushi Khanijau (71) at 2-over 212.

Amandeep Drall (68-71-74) finished sixth, and Vani Kapoor (76-69-70) was seventh.

Amateurs Mannat Brar (72) and Vidhatri Urs (73) emphasised the amateur strength in Indian women’s golf by finishing tied eighth at 216. Rhea Jha (76) was 10th, Neha Tripathi (74) was 11th, and Ananya Datar (70) ended 12th.

Sneha and Hitaashee played in different groups but were engaged in a close tussle.

Sneha, who was four behind Hitaashee, got off to a super start with an eagle and added a birdie on the third. Hitaashee, playing in the lead group, also birdied the second and third and added a third birdie on the sixth.

Sneha eagled the final hole and joined Hitaashee at 6-under for the tournament.

Hitaashee needed a birdie on the Par-5 18th, and a par would mean a play-off. She ended up dropping a shot to hand Sneha the win. Sneha and Hitaashee were tied for second last week behind amateur Nishna who won.

Sneha now takes the lead on the Hero Order of Merit after the first two legs of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

-PTI

Avani rallies on back nine to be placed seventh at Australian amateurs

India’s Avani Prashanth recovered from two double bogeys on the front nine with five birdies on the back nine before closing with a bogey in the third round of the Australian Amateur Championships here on Thursday.

Avani carded a second straight 2-over 75 at the Par-73 courses. Avani, ranked 50th in the world and the top ranked star from the Indian Golf Union, shot 72-75 on the first two days and is now 3-over 222 and in tied seventh place.

The leader in the women’s section is Amelia Harris, who had two eagles in her round of 5-under 68 and she is 9-under for three rounds. She is way ahead of second placed Mamika Shinchi of Japan who carded 71 in the third round and has a total of 3-under.

Only four players are under par after three rounds at the challenging course, where the conditions became tougher after rain on the second day.

The other Indian in the women’s section, Heena Kang, missed the cut on the weather-hit second day. She shot 80-80.

In the men’s section the lone Indian to make the cut was Varun Muthappa (74-73-77) who was 12-over and T-74, while Sandeep Yadav and Rohit Narwal missed the cut.

Avani opened with three pars and then ran into a disastrous stretch with a bogey and two double bogeys in a span of four holes between the fourth and the sixth.

She fought back on the second nine at Yarra Yarra Golf Club with birdies on the 10th, 12th, 14th, 16th and 17th with just one bogey till then on 11th.

Avani, who was runner-up last week at the Australian Masters of Amateurs, will be looking to a lower round and move up ahead of next month’s Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific (WAAP) in Thailand.

-PTI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 18
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bharat Arun and Jonty Rhodes join Sri Lanka’s coaching staff
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers tops Pro Kabaddi League season 10 after home leg; Telugu Titans at bottom
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kalinga Super Cup: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal renew rivalry with eye on semifinal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 18
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jaspal Rana asked to leave range by NRAI’s high performance director
    PTI
  3. IOA promises no stress Olympics for Indian athletes, announces measures to ensure comfort
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 17
    Team Sportstar
  5. Three delayed Paris Olympics sites being tracked: organisers
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 18
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bharat Arun and Jonty Rhodes join Sri Lanka’s coaching staff
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers tops Pro Kabaddi League season 10 after home leg; Telugu Titans at bottom
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kalinga Super Cup: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal renew rivalry with eye on semifinal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment