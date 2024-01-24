Indian sports news wrap, January 24

CRICKET

UP Warriorz announces new jersey ahead of WPL 2024

Women’s Premier League franchise UP Warriorz announced the launch of its new cricket jersey, inspired by the state’s emblematic Palash flower.

“The new jersey marks the celebration of the pioneering spirit of the women of Uttar Pradesh. It draws from the well of inspiration left by female icons and groups such as Rani Laxmi Bai, Sucheta Kriplani, Arundhati Bhattacharya, and the formidable Gulabi Gang.” stated the team.

Designed with vibrant hues and elements that showcase the tenacity and robust spirit of the parish, the jersey embodies the ability to thrive amidst adversity.

Season 2 of the WPL will kick off on 23rd February, and go on for close to four weeks, The matches will be played in two venues, Bangalore and Delhi.

SQUASH

Tamil Nadu record team double in KIYG squash

Tamil Nadu recorded a historic double, winning both the boys’ and girls’ team crowns in the Khelo India Youth Games squash competition at the Indian Squash & Triathlon Academy here on Wednesday.

Squash made its debut in the ongoing sixth edition of the national-level KIYG, and the hosts added the team honours in spectacular fashion to the five individual medals – one gold & four bronze.

Top seeded TN boys, comprising Arihant KS, Sandhesh PR, Meyyappan L and Shiven Agarwal, beat Uttar Pradesh 2-0 in the final, with Sandhesh edging out Ansh Tripathi 11-8, 11-7, 5-11, 9-11, 11-5 and Arihant putting it past Aryan Pratap Singh 11-4, 9-11, 10-12, 11-9, 12-10 to avenge his loss in the individual competition.

The TN girls, also the top seeds and consisting of individual champion Pooja Arthi R, Shameena Riaz, Deepika V and Ananya Narayan, brushed side Maharashtra 2-0, with Shameena defeating Anika Dubey 11-8, 11-3, 7-11, 11-9 and Pooja beating Nirupama Dubey 10-12, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5, 11-8.

The results (final):

Boys: TN bt UP 2-0 (Sandhesh PR bt Ansh Tripathi 11-8, 11-7, 5-11, 9-11, 11-5; Arihant KS bt Aryan Pratap Singh 11-4, 9-11, 10-12, 11-9, 12-10).

Final placings: 1 TN, 2 UP, 3 Rajasthan & Assam.

Girls: TN bt Maharashtra 2-0 (Shameena Riaz bt Anika Dubey 11-8, 11-3, 7-11, 11-9; Pooja Arthi R bt Nirupama Dubey 10-12, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5, 11-8).

Final placings: 1 TN, 2 Maharashtra, 3 UP & Rajasthan.