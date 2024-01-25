Indian sports news wrap, January 25

GOLF

Randhawa becomes first Indian to win Senior Euro Q-School, qualifies for Legends Tour

Veteran golfer Jyoti Randhawa became the first Indian to finish on top in the Senior European Tour’s Qualifying School and claim full playing rights in the Legends Tour this season.

Randhawa finished with a 12-under 276 total and four shots ahead of his nearest rivals. Randhawa, who turned 50 in 2022 and played his first few events on the Senior Tour in Europe in 2023, shot rounds of 71-67-68-70 for 276 at the Gloria Golf Club in Antalya.

Three players France’s Lionel Alexandre (72), Simon Griffiths (72) of England and Spaniard Carlos Balmaseda (72) were tied for second at 280, while Andrew Marshall of England with 75 claimed the fifth and final card on offer.

The final stage of Legends School is often considered tougher than the main event as only five cards are available from the field. The field had 55 players this year and many were past European Tour champions.

“It feels really good,” said Randhawa, a three-time (2000, 2006, 2007) Hero Indian Open winner.

-PTI

Avani to lead Indian team at Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific golf

Avani Prashanth, the only Indian ranked inside the top 50 amateurs in the world, will lead a six-member contingent from the country at the prestigious Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship in Thailand, starting February 1.

The other Indian players are Mannat Brar, Heena Kang, Vidhatri Urs, Keerthana Rajeev Nair and Saanvi Somu.

The WAAP champions receive exemptions into three major championships in 2024 - the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews, the Amundi Evian Championship in France and the Chevron Championship in the United States of America.

The winner will also receive invitations to a few other elite championships such as the Hana Financial Group Championship, ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, The 121st Women’s Amateur Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Avani, ranked 42 in the world, is the winner of the Queen Sirikit Cup individual honours in 2023, and was also fourth at the individuals in the 2023 World Amateur Team Championships.

Her main teen rivals will include Japan’s Mamika Shinchi, Filipina Rianne Mikhaela Malixi and New Zealander Eunseo Choi.

Shinchi (33), Prashanth (42) and Malixi (43) are among the top-ranked players in the field.

-PTI

HOCKEY

Hockey India names 40-member core probable group for Junior Men’s National Coaching Camp

Hockey India on Thursday announced a 40-player core probable group for the upcoming Junior Men’s National Coaching Camp set to commence on 29th January 2024, at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in Bengaluru.

The selection of this new core group was based on their notable performances during the domestic championships held in 2023.

Under the guidance of Coach Janardhana C B, the players from the core probable group are scheduled to assemble on 29th January for a 20-day training camp, concluding on 17th February.

Among the notable selections are five goalkeepers, including Prince Deep Singh from Hockey Punjab, Bikramjit Singh from Hockey Chandigarh, Adarsh G from Kerala Hockey, and Ashwani Yadav and Ali Khan from Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

List of players in the 40-member core-probable group:

FULL 40-PLAYERS SQUAD Goalkeepers: Prince Deep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Ashwani Yadav, Adarsh G, Ali Khan Defenders: Sharda Nand Tiwari, Sukhvinder, Amir Ali, Rohit, Yogember Rawat, Manoj Yadav, Anmol Ekka, Prashant Barla, Akash Sorong, Sundaram Rajawat, Anand . Y, Talem Priyo Barta Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Rosan Kujur, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Mukesh Toppo, Thokchom Kingson Singh, Ritik Kujur, Ankush, Jeetpal, Chandan Yadav, Manmeet Singh, Vachan H A, Govind Nag, Bipin Billavara Ravi, Forwards: Mohit Karma, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad, Prabhdeep Singh, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Zaid Khan, Gursewak Singh,

-Team Sportstar