Indian sports news wrap, January 7

WEIGHTLIFTING

National Weightlifting Championships

Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh took the men’s 109kg and +109kg titles respectively on the concluding day of the National Weightlifting Championships at Itanagar on Sunday.

Lovepreet totalled 345kg to win by 13kg. Gurdeep’s 362kg was 10kg more than his nearest rival.

The results: Men: 109kg: 1. Lovepreet Singh (SSCB) snatch 160kg, clean and jerk 185kg, total 345kg; 2. Mohd. Jameer Hussain (SSCB) 148kg, 184kg, 332kg; 3. Naveen (Har) 144kg, 184kg, 328kg; +109kg: 1. Gurdeep Singh (RSPB) 161kg, 201kg, 362kg; 2. S. Rudramayan (RSPB) 165kg, 187kg, 352kg; 3. Hitesh Kumar (SSCB) 147kg, 190kg, 337kg. Team titles: Senior men: RSPB, Best lifter: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg, Miz); Senior women: RSPB, Best lifter: Dipali Gursale (45kg, RSPB)

-Y.B. Sarangi