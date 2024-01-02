MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, January 2

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on January 2, 2024. 

Published : Jan 02, 2024 18:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In the girls section, fifth seed Yu-Chen Lin of Chinese Taipei recovered from a slow start to beat qualifier Vennela Reddy 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In the girls section, fifth seed Yu-Chen Lin of Chinese Taipei recovered from a slow start to beat qualifier Vennela Reddy 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In the girls section, fifth seed Yu-Chen Lin of Chinese Taipei recovered from a slow start to beat qualifier Vennela Reddy 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

TENNIS

ITF Juniors: Croatia’s Maricic beats wild card entrant Samarth

Lovro Maricic of Croatia beat wild card entrant Samarth Sahita 6-2, 6-3 in the boys first round of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Tuesday.

In the girls section, fifth seed Yu-Chen Lin of Chinese Taipei recovered from a slow start to beat qualifier Vennela Reddy 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.

The results (first round):
Boys: Lovro Maricic (Cro) bt Samarth Sahita 6-2, 6-3; Dev Kanbargimath (Rou) bt Arnav Paparkar 6-2, 6-3; Roshan Santhosh (USA) bt Tanussh Ghildyal 6-2, 6-3.
Girls: Anya Murthy (USA) bt Shatakshika Sahayak 6-2, 6-4; Yu-Chen Lin (Tpe) bt Vennela Reddy 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Priyanka Rana (USA) bt Harithashree Venkatesh 6-0, 7-6(11); Jaya Kapoor bt Sreenidhi Balaji 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

$164,000 Challenger tennis: Nagal loses to Italy’s Vavassori in first round

Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-5 by qualifier Andrea Vavassori of Italy in the first round of the $164,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Canberra, Australia.

Sumit was laso beaten in the doubles pre-quarterfinals in partnership with Lloyd Harris.

In the $82,000 Challenger in Bangkok, Thailand, Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha beat Marco Cecchinato and Giovanni Fonio of Italy 6-3, 6-1 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals.

The results
$739,345 ATP, Brisbane, Australia Doubles (first round): Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) & Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Sriram Balaji & Victor Vlad Cornea (Rou) 2-6, 7-5, [10-4].
$164,000 Challenger, Canberra, Australia Singles (first round): Andrea Vavassori (Ita) bt Sumit Nagal 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Andrew Harris & Matthew Romios (Aus) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 4-6, 6-4, [10-8]; Marcelo Demoliner (Bra) & Bart Stevens (Ned) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) & Sumit Nagal 6-1, 6-3.
$82,000 Challenger, Bangkok, Thailand Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Marco Cecchinato & Giovanni Fonio (Ita) 6-3, 6-1; Ray Ho (Tpe) & Chung Yun Seong (Kor) bt Saketh Myneni & Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-5, 3-6, [10-8].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

WRESTLING

National weighlifting championship: Nipane beats Sheuli for 81kg gold

Abhishek Nipane pipped Achinta Sheuli for the men’s 81kg gold medal in the National weightlifting championships at Itanagar on Tuesday.

Nipane lifted 310kg to beat Sheuli, the Commonwealth Games gold winner in 73kg, by one kg.

Another prominent lifter, Deepak Lather gave a tough fight before taking bronze with 308kg. Fourth-placed Valluri Ajaya Babu also totalled 308kg but was beaten through tie-breaker.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Bindyarani Devi managed a narrow win in women’s 55kg.

The results
Men
81kg: 1. Abhishek Nipane (Mah) snatch 139kg, clean and jerk 171kg, total 310kg; 2. Achinta Sheuli (SSCB) 141kg, 168kg, 309kg; 3. Deepak Lather (Har) 144kg, 164kg, 308kg.
Women
55kg: 1. Bindyarani Devi (RSPB) 81kg, 109kg, 190kg; 2. Sneha Soren (Odi) 82kg, 107kg, 189kg; 3. Gauri Pandey (RSPB) 79kg, 105kg, 184kg.
59kg: 1. Usha (Har) 87kg, 103kg, 190kg; 2. Harjeet Kaur (AIP) 83kg, 106kg, 189kg; 3. Davinder Kaur (AIP) 83kg, 105kg, 188kg.

-Y.B.Sarangi

Related Topics

ITF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W 104/6 (23); Jemimah dismissed by Gardner; King removes Amanjot
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, January 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian men’s hockey team to head to South Africa for upcoming Paris Olympics preparation
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL LIVE Score, Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi: Injured Naveen doubtful as Fazel Atrachali’s Giants takes on Dabang; Pro Kabaddi League season 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. 13-member Indian Wrestling team announced for Zagreb Open
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ultimate Kho Kho 2:  Telugu Yoddhas beats Rajasthan Warriors, Quick Guns inflicts first defeat on Gujarat Giants
    Team Sportstar
  3. Odisha to host star-studded senior gymnastics Nationals
    Team Sportstar
  4. 2023 in women’s sports: From Australia’s dominance and Spain’s crowning moment to a historic inclusion in the Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 1 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W 104/6 (23); Jemimah dismissed by Gardner; King removes Amanjot
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, January 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian men’s hockey team to head to South Africa for upcoming Paris Olympics preparation
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL LIVE Score, Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi: Injured Naveen doubtful as Fazel Atrachali’s Giants takes on Dabang; Pro Kabaddi League season 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. 13-member Indian Wrestling team announced for Zagreb Open
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment