TENNIS
ITF Juniors: Croatia’s Maricic beats wild card entrant Samarth
Lovro Maricic of Croatia beat wild card entrant Samarth Sahita 6-2, 6-3 in the boys first round of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Tuesday.
In the girls section, fifth seed Yu-Chen Lin of Chinese Taipei recovered from a slow start to beat qualifier Vennela Reddy 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.
The results (first round):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
$164,000 Challenger tennis: Nagal loses to Italy’s Vavassori in first round
Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-5 by qualifier Andrea Vavassori of Italy in the first round of the $164,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Canberra, Australia.
Sumit was laso beaten in the doubles pre-quarterfinals in partnership with Lloyd Harris.
In the $82,000 Challenger in Bangkok, Thailand, Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha beat Marco Cecchinato and Giovanni Fonio of Italy 6-3, 6-1 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals.
The results
-Kamesh Srinivasan
WRESTLING
National weighlifting championship: Nipane beats Sheuli for 81kg gold
Abhishek Nipane pipped Achinta Sheuli for the men’s 81kg gold medal in the National weightlifting championships at Itanagar on Tuesday.
Nipane lifted 310kg to beat Sheuli, the Commonwealth Games gold winner in 73kg, by one kg.
Another prominent lifter, Deepak Lather gave a tough fight before taking bronze with 308kg. Fourth-placed Valluri Ajaya Babu also totalled 308kg but was beaten through tie-breaker.
Commonwealth Games silver medallist Bindyarani Devi managed a narrow win in women’s 55kg.
The results
Men
Women
-Y.B.Sarangi
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W 104/6 (23); Jemimah dismissed by Gardner; King removes Amanjot
- Indian sports news wrap, January 2
- Indian men’s hockey team to head to South Africa for upcoming Paris Olympics preparation
- PKL LIVE Score, Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi: Injured Naveen doubtful as Fazel Atrachali’s Giants takes on Dabang; Pro Kabaddi League season 10 updates
- 13-member Indian Wrestling team announced for Zagreb Open
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE