Indian sports news wrap, January 4

ITF Juniors: Rethin advances to semifinals
Second-seeded Rethin Pranav fought his way past Lovro Maricic of Croatia 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the boys quarterfinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Thursday.
In the semifinals, Rethin will play his doubles partner Moise Kouame of France. The other semifinal will be between Shanker Heisnam and Seo Hyeon Seok of Korea.
In the girls section, Maaya Rajeshwaran was beaten 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 by Maria Golovina. The other Indian in the fray, Samaira Phawa was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Rioko Umekui of Japan.
Maaya also got beaten 12-10 in the super tie-break of the doubles semifinals in partnership with Rishitha Basireddy by Aishi Bisht and Laxmisiri Dandu.
ATP Challenger, Thailand: Bollipalli/Poonacha go down in quarterfinals
Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha were beaten 7-6(4), 6-1 in the doubles quarterfinals by Arthur Fery and Joshua Paris of Britain in the $82,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Thursday.
Pooja, Jagdish clinch titles in National Championships
Pooja Yadav secured a narrow victory to emerge as the women’s 76kg champion in the National weightlifting championships at Itanagar on Thursday.
Pooja, who was second in both snatch and clean and jerk rankings, eventually won the title by totalling 204kg and beating Harmanpreet Kaur by one kg.
Jagdish Vishwakarma claimed the men’s 96kg gold medal convincingly.
