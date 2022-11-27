More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, November 27

Here all the developments in Indian sport on Sunday, November 27.

Team Sportstar
27 November, 2022 17:53 IST
Faysal Shayesteh (right) of Sreenidi Deccan, who scored the match-winner against Gokulam Kerala in the Hero I-League football championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Faysal Shayesteh (right) of Sreenidi Deccan, who scored the match-winner against Gokulam Kerala in the Hero I-League football championship in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

FOOTBALL

Sreenidhi Deccan Football Club recorded its third consecutive win in the Hero I-League football championship when it defeated Gokulam Kerala 1-0 at Decan Arena (Sreenidhi School campus) on Sunday.

Afghanistan midfielder Faysal Shayesteh’s left-footer from the edge of the box found the target.

Gokulam Kerala came into the game with the joint-best defensive record, not having conceded a goal, and its first half display backed that up.

Missing captain David Castaneda and Rosenberg Gabriel, Sreenidhi started with Phalguni Singh and Ramhlunchhunga and both players put in excellent performances. Just past the hour mark, Faysal received the ball on the edge of the box and he curled one into the bottom corner to become the first player to score against Gokulam Kerala this season.

THE RESULT
Sreenidhi Deccan FC 1 (Faysal Shayesteh) bt Gokulam Kerala 0.

- Team Sportstar

