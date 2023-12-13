Indian sports news wrap, December 13

TENNIS

Chandana Potugari advances to quarterfinals of AITA women’s tournament

Chandana Potugari cruised past third seed Tanushri Pandey 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Wednesday.

In the semifinals, Chandana will play second seed Thaniya Sarai Gogulamanda. The other semifinal will be between top seed Riya Sachdeva and Aditi Rawat.

The results (quarterfinals): Riya Sachdeva bt Snigdha Patibandla 7-6(4), 6-4; Aditi Rawat bt Ishita Jadhav 7-6(4), 6-1; Chandana Potugari bt Tanushri Pandey 6-1, 6-3; Thaniya Sarai Gogulamanda bt Samaira Malik 7-5, 6-4.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Punjab’s Shrawasti Kundilya reaches pre-quarterfinals of AITA National series juniors

Shrawasti Kundilya of Punjab defeated second seed Hirva Rangani of Gujarat in the girls pre-quarterfinals of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Wednesday.

In the boys pre-quarterfinals, Yashasvi Balhara battled past Varchasva Thapliyag 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(4).

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Under-18 boys: Chandan Shivaraj bt Varun Singh 6-1, 6-1; Arnav Bishnoi bt Dhruv Kumar 6-1, 6-4; Shanker Heisnam bt Keshav Dangi 6-3, 6-3; Ashwajit Senjam bt Jayaprakash Pawar 6-4, 6-0; Yashasvi Balhara bt Varchasva Thapliyag 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(4); Mayank Sharma bt Vaibhav Singh 6-2, 7-5; Jatin Nain bt Aadityaraj Iyengar 6-1, 6-4; Prasannakumar Deorukhar bt Sumukh Marya 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. Under-18 girls: Ananya Dhankahr bt Vaishnavi Singh 6-4, 6-2; Radha Sadhra bt Tamanna Walia 6-0, 6-1; Rubani Kaur Sidhu bt Aadirai KA 7-6(4), 6-0; Dhatri Dave bt Sidek Kaur 6-0, 6-2; Ridhima Mishra bt Dakshanasree SR 5-7, 6-4, 6-3; Shataksha Sahayak bt Snigdha Ruhil 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Devashree Shailesh bt Vanshika Yadav 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; Shrawasti Kundilya bt Hirva Rangani 7-5, 6-3.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

VOLLEYBALL

Chennai to host inaugural Tamil Nadu Volleyball League (TNVL) tentatively from January 3 to 12

TNVL team owners with the Life President of the Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association (TNSVA) R. Arjun Durai (c, fifth from left). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The inaugural edition of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League (TNVL) will feature six teams and has been tentatively slated to be held from January 3 to 12 at the Santhome Higher Secondary School in Mylapore, it was revealed at the TNVL pre-event at the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium here on Wednesday.

Chennai Rockstars, Cuddalore With Us, Virudhunagar King Makers, Krishnagiri Bulls, Kumari Phoenix, and Villupuram Super Kings are the six teams.

There will be a round-robin league from which the second and third placed teams will contest the playoff to qualify for the final with the top-placed team.

R. Arjun Durai, Life President of the Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association (TNSVA) and Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League Committee, was the chief guest.

Some TNSVA office-bearers were also present.

- Team Sportstar

BADMINTON

Inter-Ministry tournament: Jagbeer beat Vijay Sharma

Jagbeer of the Ministry of Commerce and Industries beat Vijay Sharma of Delhi Audit 21-15, 22-20 in the men’s semifinals of the Inter-Ministry badminton tournament at the AIIMS Gymkhana on Wednesday.

In the final, Jagbeer will play Saurabh Sharma of the Ministry of Finance, who beat another Delhi Audit player, Himanshu Saroha in straight games.

The results: Men (semifinals): Jagbeer bt Vijay Sharma 21-15, 22-20; Saurabh Sharma bt Himanshu Saroha 21-16, 21-16.

- Team Sportstar

BILLIARDS

National billiards and snooker championships: Amee, Anupama set up women’s 15-Red snooker summit clash

Anupama Ramachandran (L) and Amee Kamani (R) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Defending champion Amee Kamani (Madhya Pradesh) brushed aside last year’s runner-up Keerthana Pandian (Karnakata) 3-0 in the women’s 15-Red snooker semifinal of the 90th National billiards and snooker championships at the Nehru indoor stadium here on Wednesday.

Amee will face Tamil Nadu’s Anupama Ramachandran, who beat Suniti Damani (West Bengal) 3-0, in the summit clash.

It is notable that Amee had earlier in the tournament beaten Anupama in the final to claim the 6-Red snooker title.

Anupama is eyeing her first senior National title after finishing in the top-8 in both billiards and snooker last year.

The results 15-Red snooker (women): Semifinals: Anupama Ramachandran (TN) bt Suniti Damani (WB) 3-0 (70-30, 72-23, 72-13); Amee Kamani (MP) bt Keerthana Pandian (Kar) 3-0 (63-43, 64-19, 82-34). Quarterfinals: Amee Kamani bt Arantxa Sanchis (Mah) 3-1; Keerthana Pandian bt R. Umadevi (Kar) 3-2; Suniti Damani bt R.T. Mohita (TN) 3-2; Anupama Ramachandran bt Vidya Pillai (Kar) 3-2.

-Team Sportstar

ATHLETICS

More than 17,500 runners for Kolkata 25K

Tata Steel Kolkata 25K (TSK25K) race director Hugh Jones expects a new course record to be set in the race on Sunday.

Altogether 17,557 runners have registered in five categories for the event.

“The Elite runners are getting attracted to the TSK25K because of its easy course. The route is unchanged, attractive and provides an extra advantage. A new course record for this year’s event is definitely on,” said Jones at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The 25K race, featuring 4481 runners on a single-way route, will start at 6:25 a.m. on Sunday. It will be telecast live on Sony Ten HD1 and Sony Ten 1SD from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

- Y.B. Sarangi

CARROM

UP’s Md. Arif and M. Khazima of Tamil Nadu wins in men’s and women’s singles title of Federation Cup carrom

Md. Arif of Uttar Pradesh emerged as champion in men’s in the Federation Cup carrom championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Md. Arif of Uttar Pradesh and M. Khazima of Tamil Nadu emerged champions in men’s and women’s singles respectively in the Federation Cup carrom championship at Gitam University on Wednesday.

Arif defeated Yogesh Ashok Dhongade of Jain Irrigation 25-1, 25-3 in the men’s final while Khazima, who earlier shocked world champion Rashmi Kumari (PSPB) in the semifinal, defeated K. Nagajyothi of CCSCB 19-17, 25-12 in the women’s final.

In the women’s doubles final, Deepika Sinha and S. Appoorva (LIC) defeated J. Abhinaya and L. Keerthana (AAI) 25-8, 8-25, 25-13. Mr. Joseph Mayer, President of ICF, Mr Rakibul Hussain, president of AICF and Dr. Neeraj Sampathy, senior vice-president of AICF, gave away the prizes.

The results: Men’s singles: Final: Md. Arif (UP) bt Yogesh Ashok Dhongade (Jain Irrigation) 25-1, 25-3. Women: Singles: Final: M. Khazima (TN) bt K. Nagajyothi (CCSCSB) 19-17, 25-12. Doubles: Final: Deepika Sinha & S. Appoorva (LIC) bt J. Abhinaya & L. Keerthana (AAI) 25-8, 8-25, 25-13. 3rd place: Rashmi Kumari & Ilavazhagi (PSPB) bt Kavitha Somanchi & G. Ambika Harith (RBI) 14-8, 25-15.

- Team Sportstar