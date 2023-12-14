MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, December 14

Here are all the major updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on Thursday, December 14.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 17:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India beat Nepal to take a 3-1 lead in the T20 Women’s Bilateral Cricket Series for the Blind.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India beat Nepal to take a 3-1 lead in the T20 Women’s Bilateral Cricket Series for the Blind. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India beat Nepal to take a 3-1 lead in the T20 Women’s Bilateral Cricket Series for the Blind. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

CRICKET

India defeat Nepal by 7 wickets to clinch Women’s Bilateral Series for Blind

Sushma Patel scored a breezy 37-ball 45 as India defeated Nepal by seven wickets to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20 Women’s Bilateral Cricket Series for the Blind on Thursday in Mumbai.

Put in to bat, Nepal scored 165 for six in 20 overs with skipper Binta Pun scoring 69 and sharing a 101-run stand with Mankeshi Chaudhary at the Police Gymkhana Cricket Ground.

However, following her departure, India bounced back with a flurry of wickets as Nepal lost four batters in the last four overs.

Sushma, who was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’, Ravanni, Basanti Hansda and Simu Das all scored as India chased down the target in the 19th over for the loss of three wickets.

India had won the first two T20s before Nepal came back in the third game on Wednesday.

-PTI

