Indian sports news wrap, December 8

TENNIS

Gade Marine ITF Juniors: Laxmisri Dandu beats second seed Farzami

Laxmisiri Dandu overcame a slow start to beat the second seed Mandegar Farzami of Iran 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the girls semifinals of the Gadre Marine ITF junior tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana Club on Friday.

In the final, Laxmisiri will play the top seed Maaya Rajeshwaran who beat Ariana Gogulina of Kazakhstan in straight sets.

It was the first victory in three meetings for the 14-year-old Maaya over the Kazakh, who had beaten her in Gurugram and Dehradun in three-set battles earlier this season.

In the boys section, Arnav Paparkar sustained his dream run and beat the second seed Kriish Tyagi in three sets. He will play Moise Kouame of France in the final. The French boy got a walkover from Hiromasa Koyama as the Japanese suffered a stomach infection.

The results: Boys (semifinals): Moise Kouame (Fra) w.o. Hiromasa Koyama (Jpn); Arnav Paparkar bt Kriish Tyagi 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Doubles (final): Kriish Tyagi & Cahir Warik bt Hitesh Chauhan & Rethin Pranav 5-7, 6-4, [10-8]. Girls (semifinals): Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Ariana Gogulina (Kaz) 6-3, 7-6(5); Laxmisiri Dandu bt Mandegar Farzami (Iri) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. Doubles (final): Aishi Bisht & Laxmisiri Dandu bt Sreenidhi Balaji & Rishitha Basireddy 6-4, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

AITF officials continue in ITF

The secretary general of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), Anil Dhupar, has been reappointed to the ITF juniors committee for the 2024-25 season.

The joint secretary of AITA, Sunder Iyer, continues to be part of the ITF coaches commission.

The AITA expressed its happiness and pride about the two officials representing the country in the international federation.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Harven Pro Tennis League: Sahaja, Rushil guides Ichiban Samurai to resounding win

Sahaja Yamalapalli and Rushil Khosla gave a resounding start for Ichiban Samurai which cruised thereafter to a 89-71 victory over Indraprastha Warriors in a group-A league match of the Harven Pro Tennis League at the DLTA Complex on Friday.

Sahaja beat Soha Sadiq 17-3 and Rushil, the reigning national junior champion, strengthened the position for the team by beating Suvrat Mall 14-6. Thereafter, Indraprastha fought back a bit through the mixed doubles team of Soha and VM Ranjeet, and Mukund Sasikumar asserting his game against Nitin Kumar Sinha.

Rushil Khosla celebrates a point during Ichiban Samurai’s victory in the Pro Tennis League in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Eventually, Ichiban sealed the contest with Nitin and Rushil beating Mukund and Suvrat 18-12.

It was the second victory for Ichiban as it had beaten Gurgaon Sapphires 83-77 overnight.

In the other group, Sankara Stag Babolat Yoddhas scored a 95-65 win over Lucknow Aviators. It was the first victory for Babolat Yoddhas as the team had lost to Paramount Proec Tigers in the opening match.

It was the first loss for Lucknow after it had beaten DMG Delhi Crusaders earlier.

The top two teams from the two groups will make the semifinals, after the last set of league matches on Saturday. Both the semifinals and final are scheduled for Sunday.

The results (league) Group-A: Ichiban Samurai bt Indraprastha Warriors 89-71 (Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Soha Sadiq 17-3; Rushil Khosla bt Suvrat Mall 14-6; Gauri Mangaonkar bt Riya Sachdeva 12-8; Sahaja & Dilip Mohanty lost to Soha & VM Ranjeet 6-14; Nitin Kumar Sinha lost to Mukund Sasikumar 12-18; Sahaja & Gauri on par with Soha & Riya 10-10; Nitin & Rushil bt Mukund & Suvrat 18-12). Group-B: Sankara Stag Babolat Yoddhas bt Lucknow Aviators 95-65 (Sowjanya Bavisetti bt Kashish Bhatia 11-9; Vansh Bisht on par with Shivank Bhatnagar 10-10; Sahira Singh bt Diva Bhatia 13-7; Sowjanya & Pulkit Mishra bt Kashish Bhatia & Aditya Khanna 13-7; Arjun Kadhe bt Anirudh Chandrasekar 21-9; Sowjanya & Sahira bt Kashish & Diva 11-9; Arjun & Vansh bt Anirudh & Shivank 16-14).

SHOOTING

Anantjeet takes top spot in National Selection trials

Asian Games silver medallist Anantjeet Singh Naruka asserted himself by beating Mohd. Sheeraz Sheikh 58-56 for the top spot in men’s skeet in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday.

Anantjeet had topped qualification with 121 along with Zorawar Singh Bedi who eventually finished fifth. Gurjoat Khangura got the third place ahead of Smit Singh.

Olympian Angad Vir Singh Bajwa was eighth with 119. He missed qualifying for the final in the shoot-off. World Cup gold medallist Mairaj Ahmad Khan was 18th with 115.

Raiza Dhillon was brilliant in women’s skeet as she first topped qualification with 122 out of 125, and then beat World Cup medallist Ganemat Sekhon 58-54 for the top spot. Maheshwari Chauhan placed third ahead of Yashasvi Rathore, Areeba Khan and Vanshika Tiwari.

Other leading women shooters, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat (115), Parinaaz Dhaliwal (115) and Darshna Rathore (114) finished 7th to 9th in that order.

The results: Skeet: Men: 1. Anantjeet Singh Naruka 58 (121); 2. Mohd. Sheeraz Sheikh 56 (119); 3. Gurjoat Singh Khangura 45 (119). Women: 1. Raiza Dhillon 58 (122); 2. Ganemat Sekhon 54(120); 3. Maheshwari Chauhan 43 (118).

-Kamesh Srinivasan