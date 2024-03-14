Indian sports news wrap: March 14

GOLF

Tvesa Malik stays in fourth place in Cape Town

India’s Tvesa Malik carded a three-under 71 to stay in tied fourth place after the second round of the Standard Bank Ladies Open here.

Tvesa, who shot 1-under 73 on the first day at the Par-74 course, was four-under for two rounds with one more day to go.

A multiple winner on her domestic Pro Golf Tour in India and a winner in South Africa last month, Tvesa is four shots behind the first round leader Kylie Henry of Scotland.

Tvesa, French golfer Emie Peronnin (73-71) and England’s Florentyna Parker (73-71) were tied fourth at 4-under 144.

The top 30 and ties make the cut, which was projected at 3-over 149.

The tournament will also play a key role in determining the overall Sunshine Ladies Tour Order of Merit champion, with the winner here earning an historic exemption in the Sunshine Tour’s new Waterfall City Tournament of Champions to be played in May.

All winners from the 2024 Sunshine Ladies Tour will also be exempt into the event.

-PTI

Hitaashee keeps 10-shot lead after third day at Hero WPGT

Hitaashee Bakshi managed to hang onto a 10-shot lead despite carding a three-over 75 in the third round of the sixth leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Playing at the Gary Player layout, Hitaashee after 64-66 couldn’t produce the kind of birdie fests she had conjured up on the first two days. But at 11-under 205, she was still 10 shots clear of the field in the Rs. 25 lakh event.

Gaurika Bishnoi (70) had the best and the only under par round of the breezy third day and at 1-under 215 was tied second alongside former Order of Merit winner, Vani Kapoor (75) at the DLF Golf & Country Club.

Last week’s winner, Amandeep Drall (76) was fourth, while Queen Sirikit bound amateur Vidhatri Urs (73), also the winner of the opening leg this season, was tied fifth with amateur teammate Zara Anand (74).

Jasmine Shekar (73), Riya Yadav (79), Khushi Khanijau (78) and amateur Janneya Dasannjee (77) were occupying the seventh to tenth spots.

-PTI

Blind Cricket: India beats Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in 4th T20

Magunta Sai and Debaraj Behara smashed fifties as Indian men’s team defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the fourth T20 of the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket here on Thursday.

Batting first, Sri Lanka made 142/7 in the allotted 20 overs, but India chased down the target with 40 balls to spare.

Magunta slammed 50 runs in 42 balls, and Debaraj smashed 54 runs in 29 balls.

India lead the five match series 4-0.

-PTI