Indian sports news wrap: March 11

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians from the world of sports on Monday, March 11.

Diksha registers second straight Top-10 finish, Pranavi T-17

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar registered her second straight Top-10 finish with a steady 1-under 71 on the third and final day of the Aramco Team Series.

Diksha, who shot 69-70 in the first two rounds, finished 6-under 210 and was Tied-sixth.

Fellow Indian, Pranavi Urs, playing her first season on the Ladies European Tour, also had a decent finish after an even par 72 on the final day. At 3-under for 54 holes, Pranavi finished T-17.

It has been a good start for the two Indians, who are both multiple winners on their home tour, the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

Diksha was T-9 at Morocco after being T-19 in Kenya, while Pranavi, the No. 1 golfer in India in 2022, was T-5 in Morocco.

Pranavi is now 14th on the LET Order of Merit and Diksha is 17th.

Germany’s Alexandra Försterling fired a final round of 67 (5) to secure a three-shot victory at 12-under.

Diksha had mixed feelings as she said, “It wasn’t easy but on some few holes I had good shots. Because of the wind I struggled a bit but I made some great up and downs and it was alright. I’m happy with that. But on some of the birdie holes, I made a few silly mistakes which could have been easily birdie.” Pranavi was happy with her first Aramco Team Series event.

“It was my first-ever team series so I absolutely loved playing with Bronte (Law) and Sophia (Popov). I think the first hour was pretty good, it was a bit of a roller coaster but overall I think I’ve been playing pretty and it was good to keep the momentum going from Morocco. I think I did fairly well.” Winner Fosterling sat in a share of second place overnight and started well making a birdie on the second hole. Back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seven put her in front before she dropped a shot on the eighth.

However, on the back nine, she remained calm and collected rolling in birdies on 12, 13 and 16 to stay in front and win her third title on the LET with a total of -12.

