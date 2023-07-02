Indian sports news wrap, July 2

GOLF

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar, who came back from the brink to make the cut, closed the week at the Ladies Open by Pickala Rock Resort with a Tied-26th finish.

Dagar (74-68) shot a final round of 1-under 71 for a total of 3-under 213. She was the best among the Indians, as the only other player to make the cut -- Pranavi Urs (72-71-71) finished Tied-32nd.

The third Indian to make the cut Vani Kapoor (72-72-74) was Tied-56th.

Both Dagar and Pranavi had two birdies against one lone bogey each.

Four others, Tvesa Malik, Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal and Amandeep Drall had missed the cut.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Carmen Alonso, who has been on the Tour for 19 seasons, won her maiden LET title. She edged out Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson for the top honours.

-PTI