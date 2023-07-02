MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Indian sports news wrap, July 2

Catch the major updates and results from Indian sports on July 2.

Published : Jul 02, 2023 15:57 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar in action.
FILE PHOTO: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

GOLF

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar, who came back from the brink to make the cut, closed the week at the Ladies Open by Pickala Rock Resort with a Tied-26th finish.

Dagar (74-68) shot a final round of 1-under 71 for a total of 3-under 213. She was the best among the Indians, as the only other player to make the cut -- Pranavi Urs (72-71-71) finished Tied-32nd.

The third Indian to make the cut Vani Kapoor (72-72-74) was Tied-56th.

Both Dagar and Pranavi had two birdies against one lone bogey each.

Four others, Tvesa Malik, Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal and Amandeep Drall had missed the cut.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Carmen Alonso, who has been on the Tour for 19 seasons, won her maiden LET title. She edged out Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson for the top honours.

-PTI

Related Topics

Diksha Dagar

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

