MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, June 22

Catch the major updates and results from Indian sports on June 21.

Published : Jun 22, 2023 17:37 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ayhika Mukherjee in action.
Ayhika Mukherjee in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Ayhika Mukherjee in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

Table Tennis

Ayhika, Sathyian-Manika pair register easy wins in WTT Contender

Indian paddler Ayhika Mukherjee sailed into the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals even as her compatriots Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula bit the dust in the opening round of the WTT Contender in Tunis on Thursday.

Ayhika defeated Xiaotong Wang of China 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-2) in her tournament opener to move into the second round, where she will meet the winner of the match between Germany’s Sabine Winter and Miyu Nagasaki of Japan.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra eased into the quarterfinals with a commanding 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-6) win over Algerian pair of Abdelbasset Chaichi and Malissa Nasri.

The Indian pair will be up Cedric Meissner and Yuan Wan of Germany in the next round.

But it was curtains for Diya and Sreeja.

While Diya lost 1-3 (11-9, 7-11, 2-11, 1-11) to Miyuu Kihara of Japan, Sreeja was shown the door by Yi-Hua Huang of Chinese Taipei 2-3 (6-11, 11-4, 5-11, 11-2, 7-11).

Later in the day, Manika Batra will be up against Yu-Jhun Li of Chinese Taipei in her opening match.

- PTI

GOLF

Chikka third after opening round in Korea

S Chikkarangappa teeing off at the 10th hole during the first round of the Kolon Korea Open golf championship.

S Chikkarangappa teeing off at the 10th hole during the first round of the Kolon Korea Open golf championship. | Photo Credit: AFP

Powered by a late eagle in his opening round, India’s S Chikkarangappa turned in a solid two-under 69 to lie tied-third at the Kolon Korea Open.

Chikka, who has twice come close to winning in the past and finished runner-up, started on the back nine and was even par through 16 holes with a birdie on 13th and a bogey on 15th.

He eagled the eighth and parred the ninth, his closing hole for 69. He was the top Indian.

Korean-American Seungsu Han shot 66 on the opening day and was impressive as he took the lead on five-under at the challenging Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, in Cheonan, south of Seoul.

South African Ian Snyman fired a 68, while Koreans Minkyu Kim, the defending champion, Inhoi Hur, Jeongwoo Ham and Sungjoon Park plus Chikka, and Chinese-Taipei’s Lee Chieh-po returned 69s.

Among the other Indians, who did not have a great day, Honey Baisoya (73) was T-49 as SSP Chawrasia and Viraj Madappa with 74 each were T-69.

Rahil Gangjee, who had just five pars in his 18 holes, had five birdies, six bogeys and two doubles in his 76 and was T-92. Ajeetesh Sandhu (77) was T 109th and Karandeep Kochhar (80) was T-129th.

-PTI

Amateur Vidhatri Urs takes massive 9-shot lead in 9th leg of Hero WPGT

Vidhatri Urs is all set to join the elite list of amateurs to register a win on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour even before joining the pro ranks as she built up a massive nine shot lead with just one round to go in the ninth leg of the 2023 season at the Prestige Golfshire in Begaluru on Thursday.

Following up on her first round seven-under 65, Vidhatri, whose best on the Hero WPGT as an amateur has been a third place finish, added a 5-under 67 to get to 12-under 132, while rookie pro Kriti Chowhan added even par 72 to her first round 69 to get to 141.

Lying third was another amateur Saanvi Somu, who shot 69 after her first round 73. She was tied third alongside Sachika Singh (70-72) and Seher Atwal (69-73).

Jasmine Shekar (69), Sneha Singh (72) and Jyotsana Singh (72) were sixth, seventh and eighth respectively, while Hitaashee Bakshi (70), Ananya Datar (71) and Shweta Mansingh (73) were all tied ninth with a total of 146.

-PTI

Related Topics

Manika Batra /

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan /

Ayhika Mukherjee

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Live Score: AUS 110/2- Perry, McGrath resume after lunch, look to cement partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 22
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK’s Dube: Felt happy when Mahi bhai told me I can win matches on my own
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Duleep Trophy: Injured Mandeep out, Jayant Yadav to lead North Zone; Wadhera named replacement
    Team Sportstar
  5. SAFF Championship 2023: Lebanon opens campaign with 2-0 win against Bangladesh
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 22
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ukrainian athletes should have chance to qualify for Paris Games: IOC
    Reuters
  3. Refreshed Pogacar ready for another tilt at Tour de France after injury
    Reuters
  4. PHL 2023: Maharashtra Ironmen’s Vijay reveals why Haryana constantly produces handball players for India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian wushu team for Asian Games to be picked on Jun 23-24
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Live Score: AUS 110/2- Perry, McGrath resume after lunch, look to cement partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 22
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK’s Dube: Felt happy when Mahi bhai told me I can win matches on my own
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Duleep Trophy: Injured Mandeep out, Jayant Yadav to lead North Zone; Wadhera named replacement
    Team Sportstar
  5. SAFF Championship 2023: Lebanon opens campaign with 2-0 win against Bangladesh
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment