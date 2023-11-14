Indian sports news wrap, November 14

TENNIS
ITF men’s tennis tournament: Theertha Shashank in doubles quarterfinals
Theertha Shashank in partnership with Thorben Sannen of Belgium saved match points to beat Ivan Liutarevich and Artur Yurkevich 6-4, 5-7, [11-9] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Tuesday.
In another men’s tournament in Kuching, Malaysia, third seed Rishab Agarwal went down fighting 5-7, 6-3, 4-6 to Woobin Shin of Korea in the first round in a battle of wits that lasted three hours and 23 minutes.
The results:
POLO
Abhimanyu Pathak smashed seven goals to help Vimal Arion Achievers to a 7-5 victory over 61st Cavalry/Royal Enfield in a league match of the Girdhari Singh Cup polo tournament at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment, on Tuesday.
In another match, Jindal Panther beat Delta Foundation 8-6.
The results:
