Indian sports news wrap, November 14

TENNIS

ITF men’s tennis tournament: Theertha Shashank in doubles quarterfinals

Theertha Shashank in partnership with Thorben Sannen of Belgium saved match points to beat Ivan Liutarevich and Artur Yurkevich 6-4, 5-7, [11-9] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Tuesday.

In another men’s tournament in Kuching, Malaysia, third seed Rishab Agarwal went down fighting 5-7, 6-3, 4-6 to Woobin Shin of Korea in the first round in a battle of wits that lasted three hours and 23 minutes.

The results: $25,000 ITF men, Hua Hin, Thailand Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Zhao Zhao & Zheng Baoluo (Chn) bt Rifqi Fitriadi (Ina) & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 6-2. $15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Theertha Shashank & Thorben Sannen (Bel) bt Ivan Liutarevich & Artur Yurkevich (Blr) 6-4, 5-7, {11-9]. $15,000 ITF men, Kuching, Malaysia Singles (first round): Woobin Shin (Kor) bt Rishab Agarwal 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. $15,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Kim Yujin (Kor) & Maria Mikhailova bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi & Fang An Lin (Tpe) 6-2,, 5-7, [10-6].

- Team Sportstar

POLO

Abhimanyu Pathak smashed seven goals to help Vimal Arion Achievers to a 7-5 victory over 61st Cavalry/Royal Enfield in a league match of the Girdhari Singh Cup polo tournament at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment, on Tuesday.

In another match, Jindal Panther beat Delta Foundation 8-6.

The results: Jindal Panther 8 (Siddhant Sharma 3, Naveen Jindal 3, Simran Shergill, Dino Dhankar) bt Delta Foundation 6 (Salim Azmi 3, Padmanabh Singh 2, Benjamin Uloth). Vimal Arion Achievers 7 (Abhimanyu Pathak 7) bt 61st Cavalry/Royal Enfield 5 (Dhruvpal Godara 5).

- Team Sportstar