MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, November 14

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 14.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 22:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: M. Theertha Shashank of Hyderabad.
FILE PHOTO: M. Theertha Shashank of Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRENGMENTS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: M. Theertha Shashank of Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRENGMENTS

TENNIS

ITF men’s tennis tournament: Theertha Shashank in doubles quarterfinals

Theertha Shashank in partnership with Thorben Sannen of Belgium saved match points to beat Ivan Liutarevich and Artur Yurkevich 6-4, 5-7, [11-9] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Tuesday.

In another men’s tournament in Kuching, Malaysia, third seed Rishab Agarwal went down fighting 5-7, 6-3, 4-6 to Woobin Shin of Korea in the first round in a battle of wits that lasted three hours and 23 minutes.

The results:
$25,000 ITF men, Hua Hin, Thailand
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Zhao Zhao & Zheng Baoluo (Chn) bt Rifqi Fitriadi (Ina) & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 6-2.
$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Theertha Shashank & Thorben Sannen (Bel) bt Ivan Liutarevich & Artur Yurkevich (Blr) 6-4, 5-7, {11-9].
$15,000 ITF men, Kuching, Malaysia
Singles (first round): Woobin Shin (Kor) bt Rishab Agarwal 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
$15,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Kim Yujin (Kor) & Maria Mikhailova bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi & Fang An Lin (Tpe) 6-2,, 5-7, [10-6].

- Team Sportstar

POLO

Abhimanyu Pathak smashed seven goals to help Vimal Arion Achievers to a 7-5 victory over 61st Cavalry/Royal Enfield in a league match of the Girdhari Singh Cup polo tournament at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment, on Tuesday.

In another match, Jindal Panther beat Delta Foundation 8-6.

The results:
Jindal Panther 8 (Siddhant Sharma 3, Naveen Jindal 3, Simran Shergill, Dino Dhankar) bt Delta Foundation 6 (Salim Azmi 3, Padmanabh Singh 2, Benjamin Uloth).
Vimal Arion Achievers 7 (Abhimanyu Pathak 7) bt 61st Cavalry/Royal Enfield 5 (Dhruvpal Godara 5).

- Team Sportstar

Related Topics

Theertha Shashank

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Chelsea owner Abramovich linked to close aides of Vladimir Putin: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, November 14
    Team Sportstar
  3. Napoli fires coach Rudi Garcia after 3rd loss of Serie A campaign and rehires Walter Mazzarri
    AP
  4. How have New Zealand’s fast bowlers fared in ICC ODI World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ: New Zealand win/loss record in ODI World Cup semifinal, most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 14
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tour de France to start in Lille in 2025
    AFP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, November 13
    Team Sportstar
  4. Olympic sports bodies want talks with IOC on threats from adding cricket and others to 2028 program
    AP
  5. Obstacle racing the way forward for modern pentathlon, says world champion
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Chelsea owner Abramovich linked to close aides of Vladimir Putin: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, November 14
    Team Sportstar
  3. Napoli fires coach Rudi Garcia after 3rd loss of Serie A campaign and rehires Walter Mazzarri
    AP
  4. How have New Zealand’s fast bowlers fared in ICC ODI World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ: New Zealand win/loss record in ODI World Cup semifinal, most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment